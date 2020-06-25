If a skincare brand has been repeatedly praised by the likes of Olivia Wilde, Laura Dern, Zazie Beetz, and January Jones, then you ~know~ it's worth splurging on. Fortunately for you and your bank account, True Botanicals' annual Anniversary Sale is going on right now, which means you can snap up celebrity-touted serums, oils, and treatments without spending a literal fortune.

Here's how you know the luxury clean beauty brand lives up to its saintly reputation: After now-ambassador Laura Dern was introduced to it on the set of Big Little Lies, the actor reached out with what she described to Fast Company as a "love letter" to founder Hillary Peterson. Peterson, who in that same article likened most skincare products on the market to "Twinkies and Pop Tarts," launched the company with cleanliness as a top priority in 2015. Now, five years in, the brand is backed by the most epic lineup of women.

The beloved skincare collection ranges in price from $28 to $140, but you can strike a rare deal with the brand's annual four-day Anniversary Sale, running now through Sunday, June 28.

In addition to offering 20 percent off your entire order, the sitewide promotion — no exceptions — also includes free shipping and a surprise gift with purchase.

So now is your chance to try the brand's top-selling Pure Radiance Oil, a hydrating La Mer outperformer (in True Botanicals' words) that Wilde, Durn, Beetz, and Rose Byrne swear by, or the Nourishing Cleanser and blemish-combatting Nutrient Toner that Kate Mara admittedly loves. Other best-sellers include the Repair Serum, for plumping and evening out complexion, and the Antioxidant Booster, a "balancing and brightening superblend" of the same natural ingredients that help fruits and vegetables stay fresh.

True Botanicals' products are made of organic, ethically sourced, and wild-harvested ingredients like rosemary, jasmine, watermelon, rosehip, kiwi, and avocado oil. The brand works with researchers from Carnegie Mellon, Cornell, and other universities to select antioxidant- and vitamin-rich natural ingredients that address acne, hyperpigmentation, and aging.

Some highlights from the annual Anniversary Sale, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.