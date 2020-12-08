Similar to how your holiday soirees have gone digital this year, so did the Museum of Modern Art’s 13th Annual Film Benefit on Dec. 7. Though, if you're still unsure of how to pull off a party look via the internet, it's worth reviewing the benefit — which was presented by Chanel in tribute of George Clooney. For the event, actor and Clooney's The Midnight Sky co-star Tiffany Boone sported finger waves, pairing the party-ready hairstyle with a two-piece ensemble pulled straight from the Chanel Cruise 2021 collection. And yes, it was good.

Styled with Chanel earrings, belt, and bracelets, the actor's deeply parted and glamorous hairstyle was created by stylist Chrissy Zemura using Organic SUKU products. The Old Hollywood look complemented the red-and-navy cotton top, creating a pretty contrast with the T-shirt silhouette. It also worked to accent the Chanel earrings that Boone wore — a pro move for anyone scheduling a Zoom get together this season. If you don't have your own Chanel set to break out for your on-camera appearance, a statement earring and slick, intricate hair do the heavy lifting.

That, and dramatic eye makeup. Makeup artist Sian Howard built a liner-heavy look using YSL Beauty, with Boone's complexion and lips left looking fresh and more natural (though still flawless, of course). The star's brows appear to be lightly shaped and filled in, if that; Boone can join the likes of Cara Delevingne when it comes to having enviable brows.

Naturally, the designer looks didn't stop there. For the benefit, both actor Felicity Jones and Grammy-nominated performer Brittany Howard wore Chanel, as well. Howard wore eyewear and accessories from the house, including a blazer-complementing brooch worth copying, while Jones wore a white honeycomb jacket from the Cruise 2021 collection. Take note of Jones' hair if yours is on the longer side — the star wore hers simply parted in the middle, a look that let the white jacket sing on video call.

The best part, though? Beyond just benefiting the MoMA itself, the evening also gave back to the Artist Relief, an information and financial support initiative created by national arts grantmakers in response to the COVID-19 crisis. A $25 ticket was made available for the event that directly helped the Artist Relief. So, if you're looking for one way to really make any digital night in special, find out more about donating to the cause on the initiative's website.