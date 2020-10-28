Contrary to popular belief, Halloween is not cancelled. In fact, there's no better time than now to completely lean into the festive and creative spirit, regardless of who will or won't see you. That's exactly what Dior Beauty decided to do, showcasing a flapper girl makeup look created by celebrity makeup artist and Dior makeup ambassador Sabrina Bedrani, and photographed by Robin Black.

"For this look I was inspired by the 1920’s flapper," Bedrani tells TZR. "I chose this look because I love the glamorous makeup look of 20’s." To create the timeless yet entrancing glam, Bedrani first applied Dior Forever Glow and Dior Forever Concealer for a satin finish that added a radiance to the skin. This served as a more modern spin on the traditionally hyper-matte look frequented by flapper girls in the glamorous era.

The standout, however, was the smokey eye created with the 5 Couleurs Couture in Black Bow. Bedrani used a bright silver on the inner corner and built out the lid by gradually transitioning the grey hues into the black shade that trailed to the outer corner. Underneath, she smoked out the water line for a smoldering appearance. Finally, to amplify the lashes, Bedrani went in with the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl in Black adding a generous coat on both the top and bottom lashes.

Of course, a thin brow is a must when channeling 1920s glam, so Bedrani created a dark, pronounced arch with a thin swipe of a brow pencil. To finish it off, a timeless red lip was lined with Dior Lip Contour #999 and finished with Rouge Dior #999.

Bedrani says that 1920s is an iconic era that she doesn't ever see going out of style. "It’s one look where you can truly have fun with your makeup, costume, and accessories and feel gorgeous," she says. "I think this is why the Old Hollywood Glam is always prevalent for Halloween, when else would we have the occasion to be fully made up and dressed up? It’s always fun to feel and look that glamorous especially now."