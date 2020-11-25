A shift towards slowing down and shopper smaller is picking up speed in the beauty industry. Following cosmetics' seismic boom leading up to 2020, this year has proven to be all about getting to know online brands — since the internet is where we do a majority of our shopping these days. And regardless of if you're looking for a new lipstick or a rainbow-sweeping eyeshadow palette, Native American beauty brands lead by Indigenous founders and entrepreneurs have it all, and are leading the way when it comes to connecting with communities.

Ahead, five fan-favorite beauty brands founded and lead by Native Americans, for everything from spa-night body care to genius eyeliner. Just in case you need help shopping, too, keep on scrolling to see two TZR picks from each brand.

Native American Beauty Brand: Ah-Shí Beauty

One of the perks of shopping indie beauty is the innovation that brands bring to the table — and Ah-Shí Beauty is one clear example. From the incredibly clever Transformer, a glycerin-based formula that turns powder pigments into liquid eyeliner, to a cakiness-free blotting powder, Ah-Shí Beauty offers up the products you didn't even know you wanted. (Love the basics? The brand excels at easy-to-wear shades, ink-black eyeliner, and hair-imitating brow pencils, too.)

Native American Beauty Brand: Cheekbone Beauty

Cheekbone Beauty, an Ontario-based and Indigenous-owned cosmetics brand, has been slowly but surely winning over editors and fans alike since it debuted in 2016, offering up a multitude of lip colors, a build-your-own face palette, and affordable brow gel. The entire brand is sustainably minded, and striving towards a zero-waste goal by 2023. Moreover, Cheekbone Beauty takes time to donate back to the community as well, whether it be through a monetary or product donation — it's been able to give back $56,000 so far according to its website.

Native American Beauty Brand: Prados Beauty

Incorporate Prados Beauty into your routine if you love all things high glam. The brand has a swoon-worthy array of lashes and brushes, as well as an ultra-colorful eyeshadow palette collaboration with Native American artist Steven Paul Judd. Advocacy plays a huge role in the brand, too: It donates a portion of all of its proceeds towards supporting Indigenous communities, and is currently leading initiatives to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) and shoes for those in need.

Sequoia

Founded in 2002, Sequoia is 100 percent owned and operated by Indigenous women. "Smells such as sweetgrass, cedar, sage were not commonplace back then, and those were some of my favorite smells I could not find anywhere," noted a quote from founder Michaelee Lazore on the brand's website. And the brand will become a quick favorite of yours if you're interested in natural fragrances; Sequoia sells handmade shea butter soap, bees- and soy-wax candles, and scented body care that'll leave your skin glowing.

Native American Beauty Brand: Blended Girl Cosmetics

Love a dramatic faux mink lash? How about a rainbow of eyeshadow, or a highlighting cheek kit? If you answered yes to any of the before questions, then you and Blended Girl Cosmetics are a match. Described as a "Diné makeup brand inspired to bring unity through makeup" on its Instagram, Blended Girl Cosmetics offers everything you could want for a full face. Shop the brand when it returns from a short holiday hiatus on Dec. 15.