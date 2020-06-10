These Luxury Vintage Shops Are Donating Today's Sales To The Black Lives Matter Movement

Today, Jun. 10, 20 luxury consignment vendors from around the world will be selling iconic pieces from cult designers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 100 percent of profits from the #VTG4BLM campaign will be donated to various Black Lives Matter-related organizations of each shops choice. So, there's never been a better time to treat yourself to a new favorite designer heirloom while simultaneously supporting an amazing cause.

The #VTG4BLM campaign was kickstarted by Nina Gabbana, owner of the Paris-based high-end consignment shop Gabbana Vintage. Despite not being in the U.S., Gabbana decided to use her platform to find ways to support the Black Lives Matter cause. "I shared in my stories that I wanted to organize a sale with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to BLM organizations, and very quickly I was contacted by other sellers that wanted to get involved and participate to the sale," she explained to TZR, adding, "The response has been very motivating and helped put things in motion faster than I expected."

Participating shops are based worldwide so the times that most sellers will be posting their goods today will vary: Paris: 7 p.m., UK: 6 p.m., Germany: 7 p.m., Finland: 8 p.m., California: 10 a.m. Florida: 1 p.m., and Michigan: 1 p.m.. However, time frames of sales are at each sellers discretion so the best way to stay on top of the juicy drops is by following the #VTG4BLM hashtag, as each seller will post with the tag. Gabbana Vintage, however, will now have a permanent donation option to BLM organizations going forward. "It’s about a cause we all believe in, and want to help and support. Raising money through a sale for donations is one way of many to help, but not the only way. Raising awareness and speaking up about what the Black community is going through around us is very important too. So I hope that through this sale we will have the opportunity to do both," says Gabbana.

As the event is gaining traction, more vintage dealers are jumping in on the cause so follow the hashtag #VTG4BLM for the latest. And shop the already live offerings, below.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Nina Gabbana Vintage

The leader of the campaign did not disappoint with its curation of Christian Dior, Versace, Moschino and more, below.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Iconic Archive

The England-based boutique specializes in rare Vivienne Westwood finds (think: every vintage corset you've ever dreamed of). Shop the reseller's Instagram page and Direct Message to buy or browse its Ebay shop.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Another Basement

From rare sunnies to cult-loved bags and boots, score the ultimate range of designer clothes at Another Basement.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Archives Galore Vintage

Archives Galore past sales include the dreamiest of Gucci boots, iconic pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, and some of Jean Paul Gaultier's most historic moments. Direct message the shops Instagram page with inquiries and shop its Depop, here.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Byronesque Vintage

The contemporary-vintage shop will be donating 100 percent of proceeds from todays exclusive items to dismantling police funding as well as providing bail out funds to those in need. Direct message its Instagram to buy and check out the brands site for more.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Fashion Fou Designer Vintage

The vintage shopper has a slew of designer footwear and handbags to fiend over so keep an eye on its Instagram page for more on the campaign.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: God of Cloth Vintage

For the Chanel, Dior, and LV monogram lovers, here's your new favorite page to follow. Profits from the below items will be donated to the Black Visions Collective.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: House W-Nyc

The NYC-based brand is constantly scoring the rarest goods from cult brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood. Shop each post by direct message and purchase safely with PayPal.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Luxe Quarter

Luxe Quarter will be posting one item per week for the #VTG4BLM campaign starting at 1 p.m. EST (6 p.m. UK time) today. Shop directly via the brands site.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Moren A

You can browse the shops stocklist via its Instagram stories with the #VTG4BLM curation releasing tonight at 7 p.m.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Nitryl Shop

The UK shop offers worldwide shipping via its Depop. Profits made from the #VTG4BLM event will go to the London Black Women’s Project, an organization committed to ending all forms of violence against Black and minority ethnic women and girls. Direct message the shop to confirm an order and pay via PayPal or Depop.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Zero Cool

The London-based seller specializes in infamous prints and iconic '90s designers. Its profits from todays campaign will go to Homeless Black Trans Women fund Fund, The Fund for Belly Mujinga, and Black Socialists in America. Direct message the shops Instagram page for enquiries and payment is accepted via PayPal.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Studded Petals

Studded Petals is constantly stocking the seasons most-wanted finds, like must-have sheer Fendi blouses and dresses. Its profits for the #VTG4BLM event will be donated to Stand Against Racism & Inequality.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Vintage Star-Paris

Vintage Star will have selections of Gaultier, Mugler, Galliano, and more for sale today at 1 p.m. EST. Find the full selection on its Etsy page or email vintagestarparis@yahoo.com for info or purchase.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Trébuché Vintage

Its Depop shop is full of impressive finds like vintage Chanel, Gucci, and Dior.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Fly Thread

The proceeds from these 4 vintage finds from Fly Thread will be donated to the YWCA Greater Miami-Dade, a non-profit fighting racism and empowering women in South Florida.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Serotonin Vintage

Serotonin is full of rare finds that are expertly curated with a retro aesthetic. Direct message the shops Instagram page to buy.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Quelconque

Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Dolce & Gabbana are just a few designers Quelconque has a knack for collecting. Direct message the shops Instagram page for purchase.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Pomchi

The Antwerp-based shop unearths the most coveted of pieces like Maison Martin Margiela's Tabi boots to the rarest of Dior saddle bags. Message the shop's Instagram directly to buy.

Vintage Boutiques Donating To BLM Today: Pechuga Vintage

The LA-based shop is full of vintage and contemporary high-end treasures like iconic Chanel frames and Vivienne Westwood corsets. Shop the full selection on Pechuga's site.