Cyber Monday is here and, to celebrate, we're recirculating some of our favorite finds, now seriously on sale. These comfy, slip-on sneakers have made it into the closets of more than 14,000 women, and are lightweight and blister-proof. You can get them for just $26 (that's 56% off), while sales last.

After a day spent in stilettos or a weekend in strappy sandals, a comfortable pair of slip-on shoes can give your feet much-needed time to recover. But, finding stylish slip-ons that won't give you blisters is no small feat. So when you come across sneakers that fit this bill and have won over more than 10,000 reviewers on Amazon, they're probably worth trying out. Such is the case with these slip-on walking shoes.

Not only are these comfortable mesh sneakers so lightweight and flexible that they make for the perfect travel shoe, but they're also available in 32 different colors, ranging from cobalt blue to dusty rose. These slim-profile shoes fit snugly like a sock and are made of a knit fabric that allows your feet to breathe, so your feet won't overheat on a hot day. Whether you're spending the day touring a new city or just making an iced coffee run, these shoes stay put on your feet and don't slip at the heel. For extra security when you're on the go, a soft elastic band hits right at the ankle and holds these slip-ons in place without digging into your skin or causing any chafing or blistering.

Cyber Monday Deal: 56% Off These Slip-On Sneakers With 14,000+ Reviews TIOSEBEN Women's Athletic Walking Shoes $30 Amazon See On Amazon Their minimalist, low-profile design makes these slip-ons the perfect compliment to your favorite comfy travel clothes, but reviewers also love dressing them up with summer dresses and jeans. The laceless design makes these shoes a breeze to slip on and off if you're in a hurry, and they even have a pull tab on the back of each heel so you can slide them on quickly and get on with your day. TIOSEBEN Women's Athletic Walking Shoes, $26, Amazon One fan put it best: "I like having lightweight walking shoes that look good with everything from leggings to jeans to a casual dress, and these are perfect. When I say lightweight, I mean that literally too, these are light as a feather but still have sturdy and supportive soles... Really nice that they slip on instead of lacing up as well, easy to put on and take off, but designed so they're secure on your feet with no slipping," they commented.

Amazon But as with most comfortable shoes, it really comes down to the sole. These slip-ons are designed with soft, foam soles that reviewers say are like "walking on marshmallows." So, when you have a full day of exploring ahead of you or you're stuck in a never-ending TSA line, your feet won't hurt at all. And, since the soles are made with elastic, they can stretch or be folded up to save space in your suitcase without losing their shape. To top it off, according to a bunch of reviewers, these shoes are machine-washable. TIOSEBEN Women's Athletic Walking Shoes, $26, Amazon Available in a wide variety of sizes and more colors than anyone could possibly own, these sneakers have rightly earned a cult-like following of Amazon fans. While many of those fans love these shoes for travel, others say they're so comfortable they just wear them around the house.