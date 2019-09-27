These BLDWN New Arrivals Are The Perfect Addition To Any Fall Wardrobe

When curating your wardrobe there are certain brands you can rely on to serve up versatile styles that provide for endless styling opportunities — BLDWN is one of those brands. Known for delivering pieces with a timeless quality that manage to also feel fresh and new each season, the American brand is certainly one to have on your radar as you dive deeper into your fall shopping haul. Within the BLDWN new arrivals are a range of easy-to-wear pieces you'll find yourself grabbing for time and time again.

A favorite of both fashion editors and influencers, alike, BLDWN's pieces manage to find the balance of being both refined and relaxed. And the latest styles to drop from the brand for fall are no exception. In the mix you'll find everything from wardrobe staples like essential tees and knits to more eye-catching pieces that still remain very wearable, like this military-inspired jacket with multi-colored tweed for $288 or this lace-up, denim mini-skirt for $218.

Speaking of denim, the brand's lineup is not to be missed, and highlights include this vintage-inspired, straight leg jean in a worn-in blue for $238 and this wide leg silhouette in a light-wash for $238. However, if you're looking for a pair you can easily dress up, peek at the Ultra High Rise Skinny Jean In Black Leather. Ringing in for $998, the super sleek, fitted jean will look just as great with a set of white sneakers and a tucked-in tee as it will with an over-sized boxy blazer and a pair of snake-print boots.

And, with the cooler temperatures on the way, take this opportunity to stock up on a few cozy knits like the neutral-hued Odette sweater for $298. Or, you can opt for the playful, multi-colored stripes of the $328 Winslet sweater.

Keep scrolling to shop a selection of new pieces from BLDWN, and head over to the site to view the rest of the brand's collection of fall-ready styles.