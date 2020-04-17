Given the temporary closings of schools, offices, restaurants, and parks, you may feel as if life has been put on pause — but the world is still evolving from one day to the next. And naturally, so are the people who inhabit it. For some, change can be daunting — especially when it comes unexpectedly. However, it also holds room to grow in the unknown — and based on the Uniqlo x Hana Tajima SS20 collection, that can lead to something beautiful.

The idea of constant change has been the driving force between the new Uniqlo x Hana Tajima collection, which is titled "Changing Bodies" and launched April 16. The UK-based designer created the collection — which includes everything from elevated blouses and streamlined dresses to timeless outerwear — to move with the woman’s body. “Our bodies are not static; they grow, change, and move,” Tajima said in a press release. “We know this because we feel the subtle differences from day to day. I want to design clothing that embraces these changes.”

Items in the new launch feature adjustable details and architectural structures, which allow the clothes to fit as snug to the body as you want. Tajima also created elevated, wide-cut silhouettes that transcend the trends of the moment, giving you a collection of pieces that’ll be in your closet for years.

Courtesy of Uniqlo Courtesy of Uniqlo Courtesy of Uniqlo

Update your wardrobe with the Cotton Dobby Long-Sleeve Blouse, which is available for $39.90. As a classic piece in your wardrobe, you can sport this top with your favorite pair of jeans or the Rayon Wide Ankle Pants, also $39.90. Just in case you want a dress to wear all day long, the Rayon Crew Neck Sleeveless Dress can be worn with a lightweight turtleneck underneath while the weather is still on the cool side. And on the warmer days, style it on its own. Another go-to option for the hotter days of the year is the Herringbone Long-Sleeve Long Dress, which costs $49.90 and is made with 100 percent cotton.

For those of you who want something that feels a little more formal, the $39.90 Oxford Oversize Long-Sleeve Long Shirt will look great with everything you own, including a sleek midi skirt. And when you need an added layer, the $69.90 Coat or the $29.90 Long-Sleeve Stole Cardigan into the mix.

Scroll down to shop more pieces from the Uniqlo x Hana Tajima collection below.

