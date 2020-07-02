Now that the era of coronavirus has officially moved into month four, businesses across the country are beginning to slowly readjust for a post-pandemic world — making it clear that this lifestyle is part of a new normal. However, while everyone’s adapting an updated (and socially distanced) way of living, there’s still a need for Covid-19 relief — which is where Tiffany & Co. comes in. The iconic jewelry brand joins the growing list of companies contributing to the cause with its Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign, and you can get in on it too.

After giving $1 million to coronavirus relief funds in April, Tiffany & Co. is continuing to provide its support by donating a minimum of $2 million to CARE. CARE — an international humanitarian non-profit dedicated to providing emergency relief to those in need — will be taking these funds to help vulnerable communities, particularly women and people of color, that have been impacted by the pandemic. The organization will be using the funding from the jewelry brand to help these communities recover from the trauma of coronavirus and become more financially stable in the process.

In addition to its latest commitment, Tiffany & Co. is donating 100 percent of profits made from July 1 to Aug. 31 from its Tiffany Infinity collection to the organization, as well. So, if you’ve wanted (and have the option) to shop, this is the perfect way to add a new piece of jewelry or two to your wardrobe while also giving back.

Courtesy of CARE

Update your video conference ensembles with pieces that’ll be seen from the neck up, like the Tiffany Infinity Earrings, which are available in sterling silver for $200. Another Zoom-approved style is the Tiffany Infinity Pendant, which is available in 18k gold and costs $1,100. Wear it on its own or style it with other simple pieces, like the $675 Tiffany Infinity Endless Bracelet. And just in case you prefer a bolder option, you can get the Tiffany Infinity Cuff in 18k gold with diamonds for $4,750.

Anyone who loves the chain trend will obsess over styles like the $275 Tiffany Infinity Bracelet, which is a great option for everyday wear. You can also get the $225 Tiffany Infinity Narrow Band Ring to complete the look.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see TZR’s must-have choices for the Tiffany Infinite Strength campaign below.