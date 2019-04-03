Sure, there's certainly no rule that fun, vibrant makeup looks have to hibernate through the winter, but there's something about spring that makes it almost impossible to reach for the same kohl pencil again and again. And just as the feel-good weather appears, the newest spring lipstick trends are starting to make their way to Instagram feeds.

Because makeup artists are usually among the first set to try out new releases on their clients, they're often the first to know when a certain look or product upgrades to trend-status. That's why we turned to experts like makeup artist Carola Gonzalez, who works with Kerry Washington, as well as editorial makeup artist Tiffany Patton, who's worked the backstage circuit at 3.1 Phillip Lim and Tory Burch, and Patrick Ta, whose clients include Gigi Hadid and Ayesha Curry, to find out what lipstick shades we can expect to see through the next few months.

"Right now I’m loving very bright colors, almost neon like," Gonzalez tells TZR. Makeup artist Elizabeth Castellanos agrees, saying she's very into the "bold red-orange lip" that usually pops up once the weather hits 60 degrees.

And while lipstick application certainly isn't rocket science, there is a proper way to apply to ensure smooth, and most importantly, all-day wear, which is more important than ever as we maintain our lips under protective masks and throughout the day on Zoom and FaceTime calls. “Always start off with a lip scrub to remove any dead skin," Ta says. "You want the lipstick application to go on smoothly, and a scrub ensures that. Next, lightly apply some sort of balm to hydrate and re-plump your lips, but make sure it’s only a light layer." Then it's time for liner, a step that Ta says he never skips. "It is essential, as it helps your lipstick to stay on longer and adds dimension to the curves of your lips," he says. "Finish off by applying the lipstick straight from the tube, then use a lip brush to get precise lines and blend the color into lips.” You can also set the lip with a light dust of translucent powder to really ensure that the color stays in place.

We spoke a few makeup artists to find out what they're stocking their kits with as we enter spring. Find their favorite spring 2019 lipstick trends, plus tips on how to recreate them ahead.

Social Media Lips

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Many people are using this downtime to experiment with makeup!" Ta says. "I’ve been having so much fun watching videos on TikTok of people trying looks they typically would not have ever done. There’s no right or wrong when it comes to pulling off a bold lip, but when in doubt, keep the rest of your makeup looking clean and minimal.”

Satin Finishes

Move over matte, this spring is all about kissable, soft lips. The look plumps pouts and you won't have to worry about that often uncomfortable cracking. "The satin silky finish leaves the lips moisturized, while being long lasting,” Ta says.

Gloss Galore

Glosses aren't going anywhere anytime soon, and we certainly aren't complaining. Pro tip: To make your gloss look more intentional, find a comparable satin lip pencil and fill in using a lip brush to apply the gloss rather than the included applicator.

Monochromatic Nudes

Ta says that dimensional nude lips will be taking a back seat, replaced by lip combos that boast the exact same shade. “I truly love my Monochrome Moment Silky Lip Crèmes," he says. "They’re the perfect nude shades for all skin tones."

Fiery Pouts

While reds are basically never out of season, Ta says we'll be seeing the sultry hue a lot more in the next few months. “One of my favorite shades these days is a fiery color called Flame from Tom Ford - it’s definitely a staple in my kit for the season," Ta says.

Tonal Palettes

"I love the look of using the same product on both lips and cheeks — peaches, poppies, berries — a perfectly paired flush and pout," says makeup artist Brittany Sullivan. Pro-tip: "use a lipstick [or a multi-use stick like NudeStix Nudies Blush] and dab the product onto your lips and cheeks and softly blur with your finger to get a subtle wash of color. I actually love the idea of softly patting the tiniest amount of the product onto eyelids, also," she says.

Neon Lips

Gonzalez, who's very into bright hues, suggests "playing with lip liner shades to deepen the shade of the lipstick," she tells TZR. "Use a darker lip liner from the same shade family of the lipstick to deepen the actual lipstick shade. You can even use powder eyeshadow or blushes as lipsticks. Apply a lip balm first and using a sponge applicator [like Makeup Forever 222 brush], dab powder on top of the lip balm for a powder finish lipstick," she says.

Blurred Edge Lip

Patton looked past spring for her favorite trend: the blurred edge lip, like we saw at Oscar de La Renta's Fall/Winter 2019 show. "You can have a really bold red lip but it needn’t be that super precise edge of old," Patton says. "You can apply the lip as strong as you like and take a cotton swab along the edge to soften the line back out. This way as the lip wears over time and you're not left worrying about feathering because it’s already ‘blown-out’," she explains.

Balmy Sheer Lips

"I think a balmy finish with a tint of color is becoming more of a trend — healthy colorful lips that can be worn with any makeup look," Grace Ahn, a New York City-based makeup artist, tells TZR. "Glossier’s Vinyl Lip from its new Play line is great. They have a shinier finish with more color pigment but I love wearing them more sheer with a natural flush of color," she says.

Red-Orange Lips

"One of my favorite lipstick trends is the bold red-orange lip," says Castellanos. Grab one of your favorite shades and dab some color on your lips to get this gorgeous look, or select a new orange shade with a hint of red from Milk Makeup's Vegan Demi-Matte lip collection.