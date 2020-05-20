At the beginning of the year, Opening Ceremony — the multi-brand retailer known for its bold curation and eye for emerging talent — announced that it would be closing its doors, marking the end of an era. And now, it’s time for its last hurrah. Before coronavirus began to take its toll on the world, the founders of the brand — Carol Lim and Humberto Leon — planned to commemorate their near-20 years in business with a heartfelt party. However, as those plans have shifted with the pandemic, the founders are celebrating in a different way: the Opening Ceremony sale.

Lim and Leon announced the on the brand’s Instagram account, describing how Opening Ceremony will live on, starting with moving their operations online amidst Covid-19. “Our stores will not reopen but that doesn’t mean we are gone,” the statement said. “We will continue to operate our website through the beginning of June and will be back in a new form later this year.” As part of its last leg of Opening Ceremony as the fashion world knows it, the brand is offering an additional 50 percent off of everything on its site when you use the code “TORCHPASS50” at the checkout. And you know what that means: You can get your pieces from brands like Jacquemus, Alexander Wang, Eckhaus Latta, and more into your closet for major discounts.

Opening Ceremony’s sale goes on until June 10, and with a markdown like this, there’s no doubt that things will move quickly. In other words, if there’s a piece that’s recently caught your eye — like the $788 La Helado Dress from Jacquemus or another summer item — now is the time to get it.

For anyone who’s looking for a cool dress to wear throughout the summer months, you won’t go wrong with HVN’s Rosemary Short Sleeve Button Down Dress, which is already on sale for $476. But if you’d rather wear separates, Batsheva’s $192 Amy Corset Top will look great with your favorite pair of jeans. You could also go for the $260 Wide Leg Jean from Eckhaus Latta if you want an alternative to your everyday blue pairs.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see more must-have pieces from Opening Ceremony’s sale.