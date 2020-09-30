You could've set an alarm, a calendar reminder, and an email alert, and still missed out on the NikkieTutorials x BEAUTY BAY Pressed Pigment Palette after it launched on Aug. 31. A collaboration between the British retailer and Dutch mega-influencer, the limited-edition eye makeup palette sold out before you could say, "Hello guys, it's me, Nikkie." As in: It was completely out of stock in about eight hours. But, fortunately, after nearly a month-long wait, it's back as of Sept. 30 — so run, don't walk.

Available once again on BEAUTY BAY's website, the $30 palette is truly one of a kind, offering 20 matte, shimmer, and duo-chrome shades that range from bright and cheerful to dark and sultry. Think neon red, warm nudes, and going-out blues. Obviously, it turned out to be exactly what shoppers were looking for, too: The NikkieTutorials x BEAUTY BAY palette originally shipped to 81 countries and, during its peak sales hour, was being purchased at a rate of 243 palettes per minute.

"When the BEAUTY BAY team told me that we had sold out of the palette, it was the most surreal feeling. I was at a loss for words," Nikkie de Jager, aka NikkieTutorials, said in a press release. "It's been years since I’ve released a product and I never expected such huge support."

"We’re incredibly proud of the success of our latest collaboration with Nikkie. It’s been our biggest launch yet and we’re so pleased that Nikkie and BEAUTY BAY fans have responded so positively to the palette," added David Gabbie, CEO of BEAUTY BAY. "Nikkie trusted us to work together to create her dream palette and we’ve done just that. The BEAUTY BAY staff have worked so hard to support the success of the collaboration; it’s been an incredible team effort."

Though, with all of that in mind, there's no telling how long this second palette stock will last before fans snatch it up, too. Below, the recently restocked NikkieTutorials x BEAUTY BAY Pressed Pigment Palette, exclusively back on beautybay.com.

