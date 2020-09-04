For decades, the fabled Pasha de Cartier watch has been a crown jewel in the luxury house's repertoire. As the silhouette was one of the first to popularize circular faces some 35 years back, the time piece is characterized by its unbridled, un-conforming spirit — which is amplified every time it's worn by a daring new visionary. So, it's no surprise that, for the latest Pacha de Cartier watch launch, the brand is calling on a troupe of mold-breaking, seminal talents, all of whom capture — and expand upon — its unique essence.

On Sep. 4, the updated silhouette launched with a striking campaign, through which the five new ambassadors were shot by fashion photographer Craig McDean. From multitalented singer-songwriters Willow Smith and Jackson Wang to Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, each talent's extraordinary career is steeped in integrity and forged through a widened worldview. This is as true for Troye Sivan, the songster-turned-actor who appeared in pivotal LGBTQ+ film Boy Erased, as it is for Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams, whose investment in other emerging creatives has transformed the industry.

COURTESY OF CARTIER COURTESY OF CARTIER COURTESY OF CARTIER

The watch, itself features the same square-in-a-circle aesthetic codes as all its predecessors — but, this time, it leaves behind its more ornate alternates (skeleton tourbillons, for example) for a timeless look that's true to the original 1985 model. Models come with interchangeable metal and leather strap options, from navy blue and purple alligator bands to 18K pink gold bracelets.

“Since its creation in the 1980s, the Pasha watch has embodied a certain idea of success directly linked to its extroverted design, power and graphic nonconformism," says Arnaud Carrez, International Marketing and Communications Director of Cartier International. "It is as edgy as ever and in tune with today's new generation of creators. These new Pasha ambassadors owe their success to their differences, creativity, connection, multidisciplinary talents and generosity.”

