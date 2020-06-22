With more than 30 years in the beauty industry, MAC Cosmetics is a certified staple. It has its fair share of classics, like the firetruck-red lipstick Ruby Woo, the Fix+ line, and the beloved Paint Pots, but it's also continually finding ways to push the envelope (see: over 100 eyeshadow hues, iconic celebrity collabs, and starting an AIDS fund with its Viva Glam lipsticks in 1994 to support people living with HIV/AIDS worldwide). And the latest way the brand is shaking things up is with MAC Underground: An exclusive, limited-edition series that is just as cool as the word "underground" suggests.

Launched on June 22, the entirely separate line was made to subvert a traditional supply chain. “As a brand with a creative soul and a long history of ‘firsts,’ we’re always tinkering, always learning, always creating," said Ukonwa Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, M•A•C Cosmetics in a press release. "Through M•A•C Underground, we have the opportunity to bring products we’re loving at the moment directly from our development studio to our community in small, limited-edition, batch quantities."

And by limited edition, the brand means it: The first product to come out of MAC Underground — a rainbow highlighter in the beloved Extra Dimension Skinfinish formula dubbed Precious — was made in only 1,000 units. The exclusive, numbered highlighter is a timely nod to Pride Month, with its wash of blue, purple, pink, and orange shimmer hues reminiscent of Gilbert Baker's 1978 original rainbow Pride flag. With a kaleidoscope effect, the $30 highlighter is optimal for cheekbones, eyes, or any other place a pop of color is desired.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The rainbow launch, and the entire upcoming Underground line, is not only exclusive in quantity, but also exclusive to MAC Lovers — the lowest tier of the brand's rewards program. However, signing up is a free, quick, and only requires an email (plus, it provides other perks like seasonal offers and ways to score free products through the Back-to-MAC Tracker program).

With limited quantities, there's no telling how long these Underground products will last on shelves (er, the internet). So, get your order in for Precious, the rainbow highlighter, starting at 12 p.m. EST on maccosmetics.com and keep your fingers crossed you get there in time. And if not, there's always the next Underground drop — which here's to hoping comes soon.

