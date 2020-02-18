Though you'll have to wait a little longer to see the latest from Olivier Rousteing at Paris Fashion Week, the new Balmain sneakers are likely to pop up on influencers, tastemakers, and celebrities before everyone jets off to the city of lights. The house has launched its latest sneaker collection just ahead of its presentation of the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, and these outfit-making styles are poised to make a splash on the street-style scene.

On Feb. 10, Balmain unveiled the BBold collection — a lineup of women's footwear that'll have you dressing from the feet up. Ringing in for $850 a pair, the striking styles are available in stores and on Balmain.com as well as at Mytheresa, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more retailers. The eye-catching footwear is true statement piece that incorporates several of the house's signature details, including its monogram and logo, as well as luxe touches of gold. These elements are featured on amped-up, architectural dual-sole silhouettes that reflect Rousteing’s distinctive design aesthetic.

In the collection, you'll find two different yet equally stylish silhouettes — a high-top and a low-top — in several different color combinations. Currently, you can shop either sneaker shape in a gray shade with bursts of punchy neon hues and metallic pink. The leather and suede low-top style has a lace-up front, while the slip-on high-top offers a sock-like mesh upper and logo-clad removable straps.

Additionally, there are other color-ways that are available for pre-order. You can opt for a neutral-hued style with a hit of metallic gold in either silhouette — there are sleek, black with gold designs as well as graphic black, white, and gold pairs. However, if you really want to turn heads, check out either the high or low top in black with vibrant pops of neon-green and pink — these two styles will only be up for grabs exclusively on Balmain.com and in Balmain boutiques.

Given the popularity of this designer label, styles are likely to fly off the shelves. Continue on to secure yourself a pair of these showstoppers while your size is still in stock.