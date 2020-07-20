The Macy's 10 Days Of Glam 2020 Sale Is Here, So You Can Snag Your Beauty Faves For 50% Off
If this year could be summed up in a series of words, "glamorous" would probably not be one of them. Certain things on the 2020 agenda simply haven't allowed for too many moments of self-indulgence, but one of those unlikely moments comes courtesy of the highly anticipated Macy's 10 Days of Glam event, happening right now.
Every now and again, the retail giant holds an unparalleled sale wherein droves of beauty must-haves are offered at a whopping 50 percent off. The deals change every 24 hours over a 10-day period, and summer 2020's edition features about 40 products from July 20 through July 29. In addition, more than 100 other makeup, skincare, and haircare faves will remain marked down — and in some cases are eligible for BOGO 50 percent off — throughout the full 10 days.
Mario Badescu, Tarte, Laura Mercier, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay are just some of the brands featured in the online-only extravaganza. As a bonus, sale goers get free shipping with the promo code GLAM10.
Some of the best 10 Days of Glam deals, ahead.
This upbeat palette not only *looks* summery; it also smells like mid-July at a roadside Georgia peach stand. Featuring bright corals alongside muted neutrals, it serves many purposes, on sale for $24.50 only on July 21.
On the final day of the sale, Macy's will slash prices on seven beloved MAC lip glosses, so stock up on pout products while you can. This matte formula — available in 13 delicious shades — will be discounted to $11 a pop.
Conversations about cult-classic bronzers simply cannot be had without mentioning Hoola, Benefit Cosmetics' fan-favorite cheek product. You wouldn't normally find it for less than full price, but you can snag it for $15 on July 26.
Water-based creams and cosmetics are arguably the only way to survive summer humidity without having to mop your face up off the floor at the end of each day. Bobbi Brown's airy Water Fresh Cream is ultra-hydrating (made of 70-percent H2O) and on sale for $30 on July 28.
A multitasking eyeliner pencil that gives you Amazonian clay-infused gel on one end and wing-ready liquid on the other, this hailed Tarte liner will be only $12 on July 23.
What? Your normal budget doesn't account for $110 eye creams? It might on July 27, when this vitamin C-, omega-, copper tripeptide-containing dark circle buster can be snagged for $55, one day only.