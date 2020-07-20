If this year could be summed up in a series of words, "glamorous" would probably not be one of them. Certain things on the 2020 agenda simply haven't allowed for too many moments of self-indulgence, but one of those unlikely moments comes courtesy of the highly anticipated Macy's 10 Days of Glam event, happening right now.

Every now and again, the retail giant holds an unparalleled sale wherein droves of beauty must-haves are offered at a whopping 50 percent off. The deals change every 24 hours over a 10-day period, and summer 2020's edition features about 40 products from July 20 through July 29. In addition, more than 100 other makeup, skincare, and haircare faves will remain marked down — and in some cases are eligible for BOGO 50 percent off — throughout the full 10 days.

Mario Badescu, Tarte, Laura Mercier, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay are just some of the brands featured in the online-only extravaganza. As a bonus, sale goers get free shipping with the promo code GLAM10.

Some of the best 10 Days of Glam deals, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.