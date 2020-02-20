Contrary to its name, The Lip Bar is known for much more than just its lip products (though you could spend hours poring over its extensive lipstick, gloss, and liner collections). In 2020, the up-and-coming beauty brand is synonymous with quick. Chalk it up to its Fast Face Kits — aka wallet-friendly sets that bundle together shades and products based on your skin tone. This non-time-consuming philosophy filters into The Lip Bar's new Quick Lid Liquid Eyeshadow launch, as well, officially debuted on Feb. 18.

Dubbed the "easiest eyeshadow" on The Lip Bar's Instagram page, the brand-new liquid formula offers up six shades that look much more complicated — and expensive — than they actually are. Retailing at just $12 a pop, the long-wearing metallic colors can be dotted, blended, or drawn on, creating graphic looks that rival your glitziest eyeliners. Each one is buildable, too, so you can add just a touch of shimmer to your inner corner or create a full-on metallic moment across your lid.

The Lip Bar didn't stop there, though. The brand also launched its first Everyday Eyeshadow Palette exclusively at Target. The $10.99 matte-and-shimmer quads come in four colorways curated to complement your skin: "Brown Bombshell", "Ebony Eyes", "Fair-y Princess", and the universally colorful "After Party." And since the core three quads are created with certain complexions in mind, they should be just as easy to use as the liquid shadows.

Even better, The Lip Bar offers multiple liquid eyeshadow kits for $32 on its website — bundling together one shade from the new Quick Lid Liquid Eyeshadow launch, a black Straight Outta Patience eyeliner, and a tube of Lash Flash Strengthening Mascara. Or, you can always pick up the entire six-shade eyeshadow range for $67, a tad below its $72 price à la carte.

Interested in checking out each color for yourself? Ahead, all six new shades of Quick Lid Liquid Eyeshadow, available on The Lip Bar's website.