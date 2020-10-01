There are a lot of great things about fall. Pumpkin carving, pumpkin candles, pumpkin lattes — OK, you get the picture. But one not-so-stellar downside? Chapped lips, which can spring up the moment you walk out the door. Though, if you do manage to get your hands on Kosasport's limited-edition LipFuel Extra Strength, that might not be a concern for you this year. Released on Oct. 1, the extra-strength lip balm hails from Kosasport, Kosas' sporty capsule.

Though the $20 LipFuel Extra Strength is a smart investment, whether you're a routine morning jogger or not. "I’ve been a big fan of Flora + Bast’s facial oil, which gave me instantly glowly results and soothed and hydrated my aggravated skin," Sheena Yaitanes, Kosas' founder, tells The Zoe Report over email. "An unexpected side effect when I used the oil was that my lips were softer, plumper, and more hydrated than usual. It immediately sparked an idea to collaborate with them to create a next-level lip treatment."

Thus, the LipFuel Extra Strength was born, a deeply nourishing, on-the-go lip balm with 50 milligrams of full-spectrum Flora + Bast CBD. Fans of the original LipFuel balm will recognize two key ingredients, as well — konjac root and hyaluronic acid. "Hyaluronic acid is one of the key ingredients in LipFuel, so it was exciting to see how it would perform when we combined it with CBD’s active cannabinoid compounds," notes Yaitanes, adding that the combo "soothes chapped lips like nothing else."

Which turns out to be a major perk of the balm, unsurprisingly. The uniquely shaped stick can be fit right against your lips, and the formula glides on so smoothly that you might end up swiping on three or four layers before you realize what you're doing. This easy-going slip is an advantage if your lips are particularly chapped and cracked, since it won't pull or tug at the damaged skin.

"The full-spectrum cannabis extract works with essential fatty acids to calm the redness that’s caused by irritation, and the hyaluronic acid really locks in that moisture, leaving your lips looking extra smooth and cushiony," says Yaitanes. "The formula we developed together feels like the softest liquid cashmere."

Grab your tube of LipFuel Extra Strength from Kosas' website, below, or from Sephora.com.

