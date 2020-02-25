Women are no longer sacrificing style over function, because now, more than ever, it's easy to have both. However, intimates have the caveat of being one or the other, solely sexy or more comfy than presentable. But The KiT Undergarments Nicole Kit (a nod to the design-duo's friend, Nicole Richie) manages to find that perfect balance.

Created by long-time stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche, who wanted to make getting dressed less of a hassle, The KiT Undergarments line is all about feel good basics. Its inclusive offering is full of functional pieces with a range of silhouettes for just about any occasion in a number of core colors, in hopes of, ultimately, removing the guess work of online shopping. The full collection of intimate essentials is the perfect foundation for every modern woman, no matter her personal style.

Regardless of your dressing needs, The KiT has you covered. If you're new to the brand, the aptly named bundle packages as the perfect introduction. However, more curated collections include the Seamless Underwear Kit, which is great for those that despise the dreaded VPL (visible panty line). And if you could use a hand in the packing department, the Kit For The Over Packer has every little garment one could need.

COURTESY OF THE KIT UNDERGARMENTS

Though the collaboration is new, the partnership makes sense. Close friend to the founders, Nicole Richie has been in the fashion industry for some time now and assuredly knows a thing or two about good clothes. The exclusive collaboration features two new styles, the Triangle Pullover Bra, $48, and the High-Waist Boy Brief, $38, are available in three signature colors: Cinnamon, Onyx and Sweet Pea.

The Triangle Pullover Bra is a fuller coverage triangle bra with convertible straps that can turn it into a halter. It's the brand's first clasp-free, pullover bra and is designed with a thick elastic band for added support and comfort. The complimenting High-Waist Boy Brief features a full coverage back and a comfortably banded waist. Both of these updated basics are ideal for lounging, everyday wear and even showing off since the set is subtly sultry.

COURTESY OF THE KIT UNDERGARMENTS

The new release is available online now at The KiT Undergarments so don't wait to get your hands on your new favorite intimates — continue on to shop the pieces, below.