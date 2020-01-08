The Only 10 Things I'm Getting From Jacquemus' Huge Sale

If shopping for a living has taught me anything, it's that patience is key when it comes to snagging some of fashion's most coveted pieces. A prime example, Jacquemus winter sale is my chance to finally invest in all the Spring/Summer 2020 styles that I've had my eye on since they walked down the bright-pink catwalk last year. And considering the brand's self-imposed markdowns are few and far between, there's no better time than the present to add a few items (or more) to my cart.

The Instagram-darling brand is offering discounts on everything from outerwear to accessories, which includes those viral pieces that were hard to miss on the feed. Though the 'Chiquita' bag is unsurprisingly absent, there are a slew of equally playful pieces, like this rectangular sea foam tote, $547, and the detachable leather pouch pocket for less than $200. However, if your style is a little more low-key, there are plenty of pared-back options to choose from, as well. You can't go wrong with any one of the trench coats on sale and one's bound to get a lot of use out of the brand's well-tailored separates. Regardless of what you're in the market for, the sale is just too good to pass up.

Because it's likely that the rest of the style set also has their sights fixed on this particular sale, rather than waste unnecessary time, I'm sharing the pieces I can't wait to buy, below.