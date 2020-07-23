Move over, French girl and fashion girl — "lazy girl" style is the modus operandi during 2020. And as if perfectly on cue, Eva NYC's latest product launch is all about it. Meet the Eva NYC Lazy Jane Air Dry collection, a shampoo and conditioner set formulated to basically style your hair while you wash it, so it actually air dries effortlessly moisturized, texturized, and full bodied. (Without, you know, all of the elbow grease, heat tools, and product buildup that usually takes to achieve.)

So, how did Eva NYC pull off this magic act? Take a look at the ingredients list. The formula starts by adding grip to your roots with tapioca starch, so that when your hair dries, it has a bodied and thick base; the starch naturally absorbs oil and texturizes the rest of your hair beyond just the roots, as well. Then, CBD- and THC-free cannabis sativa seed oil — created from cold-pressed industrial hemp seeds — gives your hair a shot of moisture, courtesy of omega-3 and omega-6. This is enhanced by sea lavender extract, which acts as a softening antioxidant

Those who keep an eye on what they put on their hair should note which ingredients are left out of the vegan and cruelty-free formulas, too. Both $11.99 Lazy Jane Air Dry shampoo and conditioner are made without silicone, sulfates, phosphates, paraffins, and artificial colors. The collection does include a perfume-like fragrance profile: It's a mix of florals (lavender, jasmine, rose, and honeysuckle) with amber, sandalwood, and patchouli.

Courtesy of Eva NYC

Even better, there isn't a secret washing technique to unlock Lazy Jane Air Dry's styling power. Eva NYC recommends applying the shampoo from your scalp all the way to your ends, leaving it on for a minute or two, then rinsing. You follow the same routine with the Lazy Jane Air Dry Conditioner: Apply all over, let the ingredients sit and soak in for up to two minutes, and then wash it all away.

Courtesy of Eva NYC

To give Eva NYC's air dry combo a whirl, you can pick up the set online at Ulta Beauty or from the beauty brand's very own website. The Eva NYC Lazy Jane Air Dry collection, below, since there's never been a better time to pare down your hair routine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.