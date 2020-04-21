This month officially marks Earth Day's 50th birthday. Since the holiday's inception in the early '70s, the clock has been ticking for industries to incorporate planet-first practices into their business models. With the profound impact the textile industry has on the planet, reform is pivotal to stopping climate change. Increasingly, brands small and large are shifting their plans — whether by achieving the coveted zero-waste status or helping to keep our oceans clean — in the right direction. This year, a number of fashion brands are launching Earth Day initiatives and even announcing larger sustainability goals for their brands.

And, while this year's festivities might look a little different from home, designers like Nomasei and Theory are still finding ways to expand on their missions — and getting involved has never been easier. Take, for example, Ref's partnership with thredUp, which allows you to donate clothes in exchange for real shopping credit, to be used on their site. Or, to get informed, browse Salvatore Ferragamo's online Sustainable Thinking Exhibition, which examines the intersection between fashion and environment over the past century. With tons to sift through, TZR rounded up all the best brands — big and small — that are making radical strides to move the needle forward, today and every day.

Continue below, and be sure to browse their full sites for more on their eco-friendly missions:

1. Eberjey COURTESY OF EBERJEY In partnership with One Tree Planted, Eberjey will be planting a tree somewhere in the world where it's most needed for every "Giving PJ" set purchased. To make this year extra-special, they've launched the set in two new prints — watermelons and pineapples. Pineapples short pj set $120 Eberjey SEE ON EBERJEY

2. Reformation COURTESY OF REFORMATION In the brand's radically transparent way, Ref is disclosing their Q1 sustainability report on Earth Day, as well as announcing a myriad of new initiatives to move the needle further. Additionally, the brand is offering everyone a range of ways people can make a difference while in quarantine — including donating your clothes to thredUp (which is returned with Ref shopping credit). Yucca Two Piece - Carmen $278 Reformation SEE ON REFORMATION

3. Nomasei COURTESY OF NOMASEI The new luxury footwear brand is revving up its sustainable practices as it grows. Going forward, it will be donating a portion of all proceeds year-round to 1% For The Planet, as well as opening a new production facility dedicated to sustainability, including a rainwater recovery system, LED lighting and so much more. Nono Loafer in arancio croc effect calfskin $360 Nomasei SEE ON NOMASEI

4. Kenneth Cole COURTESY OF KENNETH COLE This American heritage brand is launching a footwear line specifically for Earth Day, entitled "Resource." The brand revisited each part of three signature footwear styles, swapping out previous materials and opting for overstock, rubber grindings and recycled laces. MADDOX RESOURCE JOGGER SNEAKER $225 KENNETH COLE see on kenneth cole

5. Still Here COURTESY OF STILL HERE The brand that was picked up by Barney's while still a homegrown project is known for its enduring sustainable roots. Utilizing upcycled, deadstock and BCI-certified fabrics, they're working to become more and more resourceful with each new collection — and its Spring/Summer 2020 line is the most "green" yet. CLOUD RAINBOW TATE CROP $280 STILL HERE see on still here

6. Madewell COURTESY OF MADEWELL Madewell's Do Well initiative has the lofty goal of being 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030, and their commitments don't stop there. Going a step further, they're rolling plans to ensure that 100% of fibers and packaging are sustainably sourced and free of virgin plastics (they currently are at 60%), as well as having 90% of denim Fair Trade Certified. The push starts with the certified goods in this specialized section of their e-shop, including the tie-dyed jean jacket below. The Raglan Oversized Jean Jacket: Tie-Dyed Edition $178 Madewell SEE ON MADEWELL

7. LACAUSA COURTESY OF LACAUSA For Earth Day, this LA-based brand is donating 50 percent of sales from their Kai graphic tee to the NRDC. Their commitment to the planet is far from a once-a-year occasion — in the past year alone, LACAUSA has donations to Surfrider LA and Cool Earth seasonally. Kai Tee $64 LACAUSA SEE ON LACAUSA

8. Banana Republic COURTESY OF BANANA REPUBLIC Through its "Better Republic" campaign, the brand is upping recycled fabric use, reducing water impact and creating all-around more eco-friendly denim. You can shop these well-intentioned goods through the Better Shop, which includes pieces like the high-rise flare jeans below. High-Rise Flare Jean $119 $47 Banana Republic SEE ON BANANA REPUBLIC

9. Ralph Lauren In honor of Earth Day, Ralph Lauren is expanding its Earth Polo collection, a twist on the iconic polo shirt that is made from plastic bottles and dyed without water. The initiative builds on the brand's initiatives launched last year to send zero waste to landfills by 2023, and a 20 percent reduction in water usage across operations as well as using 170 million plastic bottles by 2025. The Earth Polo $89 Ralph Lauren see on ralph lauren

10. Indigo Swimwear Doubling-down on its year-long contributions to green organizations, this sustainable swim brand is donating 70 percent of all sales through Earth Day (April 22) to the Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to keeping our oceans clean. Their latest collection is made with ECONYL yarn, a regenerated and sustainable nylon. The Lana Surf Suit in Aloe $160 Indigo Swim SEE ON INDIGO SWIM

11. Bembien COURTESY OF BEMBIEN Handmade by artisans worldwide BEMBIEN's bags are always intentional — and, still, their latest Jolene Collection is extra-special. Made entirely from recycled plastic lifted from the beaches of Bali, you can rest assured that your purchase is doing its part around the world. Jolene Bag - Small $175 BEMBIEN SEE ON BEMBIEN

12. Theory COURTESY OF THEORY Theory plans to make its signature textures 100 percent traceable by the year 2025, while keeping the brand's exceptional quality intact. The brand's "Good collection" displays their most sustainable wares into one place, with fibers sourced from eco-friendly fabric mills. Square Neck Dress In Good Linen $355 THEORY SEE ON THEORY

13. Pangaia COURTESY OF PANGAIA Mangrove trees are super efficient at storing carbon — so, for each product sold (and there are no exceptions), PANGAIA will be planting 1 mangrove tree with SeaTrees, which stores 1 ton of CO2. Amur Tiger Species T-Shirt $85 Pangaia SEE ON PANGAIA

14. Salvatore Ferragamo COURTESY OF SALVATORE FERRAGAMO The late Salvatore Ferragamo was a pioneer in utilizing refurbished materials, making it a natural part of the brand's DNA to do so. Their updated espadrilles, which boast an innovative sustainable suede, are no exception. What's more: the brand just unveiled their Sustainable Thinking Exhibition at Museo Salvatore Ferragamo in Florence, which is currently available online to explore from home. ESPADRILLES IN SUSTAINABLE LEATHER $495 Salvatore Ferragamo SEE ON SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

15. A.P.C. COURTESY OF A.P.C. From the brand that's constantly rolling out new sustainable practices, there's tons to partake in — for example, their "Recycle for Credit" program allows you to trade in pre-loved A.P.C. pieces for credit at any of their stores. ICE Sweatshirt $220 A.P.C. SEE ON A.P.C.