While it may seem like winter will never end, before you know it the snow will be melting and warmer weather will be on the horizon. But in the meantime, why not get a head start on curating your wardrobe for the warmer weather with dreamy pieces from the new Dôen Spring 2020 collection. The California-based brand that's developed a cult-like following has unveiled a lust-worthy drop of styles that will not only have you ready for the new season, but eager to finally book that sunny getaway you've been craving.

For its latest lookbook, Dôen headed to Mérida, within the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. The sun-soaked destination served as inspiration for the collection, which incorporates the colors of the landscape. Vibrant shades of green, red, and orange feature prominently on both breezy silk styles and crisp cotton pieces, as do soft, washed out hues of blue and pink as well as earthy browns.

The spring offering was also heavily influenced by the Victorian era; made evident by the puff-sleeves, square necklines, and ornate trimmings seen throughout the collection's range of tops and dresses. These details combined with the rich color-palette and textures of Mexico make for a lineup of pieces you won't be able to resist adding to your closet.

Courtesy of Dôen

Channel your inner Elizabeth Bennet with the green, floral-print Marfa dress, $208. Or, opt for romantic ruffles with the ethereal Saffron dress for $558. Either style can just as easily be paired with an espadrille for an elegant everyday look as they can be matched up with a kitten-heel, slide sandal for a more formal affair (hello, wedding season).

And though you're currently piling on the layers, when leg-baring season does arrive, you can style the plaid Cadiz dress, $178, with a set of sneakers and a basket bag for jaunts around town. Meanwhile, for days when you just want to slide into a favorite pair of denim, the Bel top, $208, will add a feminine and effortless touch.

Courtesy of Doen

If you're already a fan of the brand, then, you know that its pieces move quickly — so there's no time to waste in shopping these fresh arrivals. And while you'll have to wait a little longer to wear them, just seeing these styles hanging in your closet will cure your winter blues and leave you daydreaming of the spring days ahead.

Continue on to shop a selection of styles, and head over to the brand's site to view the rest.