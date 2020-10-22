Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a month away, but that isn't stopping ColourPop from ushering in the sale season early. On Oct. 22 — after teasing its 9.7 million Instagram followers the day before — the ColourPop fall 2020 sale arrived on the cult-favorite makeup brand's website. It was well worth any waiting you might have done, too: ColourPop is currently offering 25 percent off site wide, which includes the brand-new Stone Cold Fox eyeshadow palette as well as the just-restocked Sailor Moon collab.

Actually, there are only a few exclusions from the website-wide sale, with a vast majority of ColourPop cosmetics, Sol Body products, and Fourth Ray Beauty skin care discounted during the event. You do have a few days to peruse to your heart's content, though, since the ColourPop sale runs through Monday, Oct. 26.

However, there's no telling which products will stay in stock that long, especially with the sale bringing ColourPop's already affordable prices even lower. (Let the sold-out Hocus Pocus makeup collection be a warning to snag your faves while you still can.) So, while the sale is still fresh, shop some of the eyeshadow palettes and beauty products on The Zoe Report's list, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.