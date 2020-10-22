The ColourPop 2020 Fall Sale Is Here & These Are The Products To Shop First
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a month away, but that isn't stopping ColourPop from ushering in the sale season early. On Oct. 22 — after teasing its 9.7 million Instagram followers the day before — the ColourPop fall 2020 sale arrived on the cult-favorite makeup brand's website. It was well worth any waiting you might have done, too: ColourPop is currently offering 25 percent off site wide, which includes the brand-new Stone Cold Fox eyeshadow palette as well as the just-restocked Sailor Moon collab.
Actually, there are only a few exclusions from the website-wide sale, with a vast majority of ColourPop cosmetics, Sol Body products, and Fourth Ray Beauty skin care discounted during the event. You do have a few days to peruse to your heart's content, though, since the ColourPop sale runs through Monday, Oct. 26.
However, there's no telling which products will stay in stock that long, especially with the sale bringing ColourPop's already affordable prices even lower. (Let the sold-out Hocus Pocus makeup collection be a warning to snag your faves while you still can.) So, while the sale is still fresh, shop some of the eyeshadow palettes and beauty products on The Zoe Report's list, below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Cool-toned shadows are having their moment in the sun, and this 30-pan palette offers up any variation you could ever need. Snag the new launch for just $25.50 during the sale, instead of the regular $34.
You might start reaching for ColourPop's Blur Lux Lipstick over your prestige brands — the soft matte formula is that good. And an even better deal, now that it's on sale for $6.
Now just $16.50, the Sandstone palette is a go-to for fall, complete with toasted earthy hues and a little bit of shimmer. The pop of yellow and unique metallic olive are worth the price alone.
Only $4.50 a pop during the sale, ColourPop's gel liner is a must if you love a perfectly imperfect wing. Pencil in your desired shade, then use a finger or brush to smudge the soft formula out before it fully sets on your skin.
Run — don't walk — to the Pretty Guardian palette. Finally back in stock *and* on sale for $15, the 'Sailor Moon' shades are so adorably nostalgic.
For only $9 (or $6.75 on sale), ColourPop's hyaluronic acid concealer is surprisingly full coverage. Dot it on, blend it out, then go about your day knowing your concealer is exactly where it's supposed to be.
Paging glitter enthusiasts: The Good As Gold palette is now only $13.50. Pick it up to try golds and neutrals in three ColourPop eye or face formulas — Pressed Powder, Super Shock, and Pressed Glitter.