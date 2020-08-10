Peek into your closet and odds are there's a sleek, classic tennis shoe that's become scuffed and torn. That's what happens to a style you can so easily wear every day — you start to wear it out. But, for your next go-around if you're ready for a break from the minimal white sneaker and are ready to add a pop of color into the mix, Cariuma’s latest Pantone collection has arrived just in time.

After selling out of its initial collaboration with Pantone — which highlighted the 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue — Cariuma is back with new options. The sustainable sneaker brand has teamed up with Pantone to create the Natureza Collection, a five-piece capsule featuring their best-selling styles, the OCA Low and the OCA High, in shades inspired by nature from different regions in the world. Though any real travel plans are currently on the backburner, the colorful collection can serve as inspiration every time you look in your closet.

Courtesy of Cariuma Courtesy of Cariuma Courtesy of Cariuma

“Cariuma’s focus on social responsibility and making our world a better place aligns with Pantone core values as does their ethos of embracing personal style through the power of color,” Laurie Pressman, the vice president of Pantone Color Institute said to TZR in an email. For those who want to add a bold touch to their everyday ensembles, opt for a pair of shoes in a bright red inspired by the red rocks and desert of Arizona. Just in case you prefer cooler tones, opt for the shade of blue inspired by the ocean and sky. Of course, if you like to keep things neutral, the collection also includes a slate gray, black, and yes, white.

In addition to looking sleek, the styles in the Natureza collection use organic cotton canvas along with raw, natural rubber. And, for every pair that’s sold, the brand will plant a tree in the Brazilian rainforest, contributing to reforestation and preservation efforts.

Courtesy of Cariuma Courtesy of Cariuma

Ready to add these sustainable sneakers to your wardrobe? Scroll down to pre-order the Cariuma x Pantone Natureza collection, which will be available to shop beginning August 12.