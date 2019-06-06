This* Is The Perfect Pair Of White Jeans

With Memorial Day in the rear view mirror, summer has unofficially begun, and with it comes a lighter, brighter wardrobe. Breezy sundresses, shorter hemlines and sleeves, and of course, white denim. White jeans are an essential element of any wardrobe once the temperatures start to rise, but, as most women can attest, not all pairs are created equal. There are the usual requirements of great fit and flexibility, but the lighter-colored material presents the added challenge of finding a pair that isn't see-through. In your pursuit of the best white jeans for summer 2019, you might expect to try on your fair share of styles before you find The One, but a little advice can go a long way in streamlining the process.

As with other denim, white jeans comes in so many varieties: stretch, non-stretch, straight leg or flare, high-rise or low, in pure white or shades of off-white. It can be... overwhelming. So to help cut through the noise and get down to just the most worthwhile styles, TZR tapped some of Instagram's coolest influencers for their cream-of-the-crop recommendations when it comes to white jeans. As you endeavor to swap your indigos for their bleached out counterparts, consider these eight styles a good place to start.

Anniemiek Kessels

The Jeans: Citizens Of Humanity Charlotte Crop High Rise Straight

Why She Loves Them: "I love these so much because of the high rise and the vintage look. They’re also very comfortable to wear and the quality is so good that they will last more than just one season."

Kristina Zias

The Jeans: Everlane The Summer Jean

Why She Loves Them: "They are a very casual jean, comfortable enough to do all the summer things: bike, beach day, picnic, and happy hour. They're thick enough to hide any unwanted lines or bumps and break in perfectly without getting too stretched out."

Kaitlyn Ham

The Jeans: B Sides Claude High Slouch Jean

Why She Loves Them: "My favorite take on the white jean would definitely be the boyfriend cut, like the B Sides' Claude Jean. White jeans are at their best in a boyfriend style, high in the waist, long in the rise and a good amount of effortless slouch throughout. Find the right pair and they will be as versatile as any old black or blue jean."

Sandra Sauceda

The Jeans: Tom Wood Vanessa Jean

Why She Loves Them: "The fabric is thick and they're oversized with pleating and a cool shape. The other ones I have are vintage white jeans, and I like them cause they are egg-shaped with a skinny leg at the bottom."

Raeann Langas

The Jeans: Good American Good Curve Raw Edge

Why She Loves Them: "The fit is incredible, they are high-rise, they are stretchy but don't lose their shape, and they have a subtle raw hem which is very on trend. I am thinking about buying a second pair in case they sell out and never come back."

Débora Rose

The Jeans: J Brand Jules High-Rise Straight Leg

Why She Loves Them: "These are the perfect rise, the fit around the legs is amazing, and I love the straight fit at the bottom, [which] makes it more casual."

Kayla Seah

The Jeans: Agolde Riley High Rise Straight Crop

Why She Loves Them: "I love this pair because they are really high-waisted making them the perfect jean to pair with summer crop tops."

Bianca Foley

The Jeans: Mango Sayana Straight Jeans

Why She Loves Them: "I love wide-leg white jeans. Being only 5'2", a cropped look works best on me. I like something quite simple, no rips or detailing, figure-hugging on the top and wider on the leg to balance. I love to wear my white jeans with colorful blouses in summer, or a simple black tee and blazer combo in cooler months."