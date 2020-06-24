Is it too much to ask for your eyebrows to stay in place once you put them on? During summer, it can be. Sweat, pools, sudden thunderstorms that weren't forewarned on your weather app — the season isn't that friendly to those who want perfectly manicured arches 24/7. However, if you're determined to stick through the warm weather, brows and all, then it's time to swap out your holy-grail pencils and pomades for the best waterproof drugstore eyebrow products.

Which, you know, actually do exist, even if it's way too easy to accidentally spend $50 on brow products alone. (Been there, done that.) When it comes to drugstore pencils, pomades, and gels that can survive a dip in the ocean or a squirt to the face from a baby cousin's water gun, the best of the best are from brands you've undoubtedly tried before. CoverGirl, Revlon, and Maybelline — just to name a few — all have brought innovations to the table, and are offering them for less than $20 a pop.

Some might be new additions to your lineup, though, such as the High Brow Pencil from Mented Cosmetics. Available on the beauty brand's website, the $15 brow pencil has amassed a ton of enthusiastic reviews: It's waterproof, sticks in one place for 10 hours, and is packaged with such a fine tip that it's difficult to mess up.

It's important to note that ease of use is a major factor for all of these products, too — since being able to comb, fill, and finish your brows in minutes gets major gold stars here. Ahead, seven of the best waterproof brow products for under $20.

