The Very Best Street Style Looks From Couture Are Actually Pretty Wearable

Haute Couture is a decidedly extravagant season on the fashion calendar. The runways are typically over the top, and the collections look plenty fancy from far away — but get in close and the meticulous details needed to achieve the couture status becomes even more obvious. So it should come as no surprise that the fashion outside of every show is just as eye-catching. The best street style from Fall 2019 Couture in Paris is seasonally appropriate — summer staples abound — but is also every bit extra as the runways that every well-dressed attendee is there to take in.

After experiencing France's hottest temperatures on record, Paris residents and visitors alike are taking advantage of (slightly) cooler temps to show off their summer layering skills. Below, you'll find international fashion insiders embracing many of fashion's coolest trends — tie-dye, Bermuda shorts, and animal print all included. The good news is that even though these looks harness that cool factor that these It-girls effortlessly pull off, they're not off limits. In fact, the prevalence of comfortable footwear, denim, and simple monochromatic looks all serve as proof that these ensembles are meant to be easy. So, if you're in need of weather-proof but entirely impressive summer look, tu es arrivé. Ahead, an equally alluring lineup of exclusive snaps from photographer Asia Typek, a street-style mainstay who's stylish all her own.

Asia Typek Warm-weather layering is all about sticking to light, breezy, and simple pieces.

Asia Typek A bucket hat is a trendy addition to a laid-back outfit.

Asia Typek A blazer and black jeans make for an effortlessly polished combo.

Asia Typek When it comes to suiting, swap trousers for Bermuda shorts or capris.

Asia Typek On a cooler day, try switching out denim for leather pants.

Asia Typek Want to make a sophisticated statement? Try head-to-toe red.

Asia Typek A fan is an unexpected, but entirely handy accessory.

Asia Typek A pair of simple gladiator sandals is a summer staple that you can dress up or down.

Asia Typek A swimsuit is a layering piece that can come in handy off the beach too.

Asia Typek Try a skirt suit for warm days when you need a bit of extra polish.

Asia Typek A maxi dress and sandals is the ultimate day-to-night combo.

Asia Typek An oversized blazer is cool suiting alternative. Try adding a pair of mules and anklet to finish off your outfit.

Asia Typek Layered whites are ideal for the weekend.

Asia Typek '80s-inspired denim is an easy alternative to your usual jeans.

Asia Typek Sarah Harris' simple neutrals look gets just the right balance thanks to sporty accessories.

Asia Typek Reimagine a classic button-down by leaving it open, with either a bralette or simple tank underneath.

Asia Typek Giovanna Battaglia accessorized an all-white look with metallic accessories.

Asia Typek All black is a uniform that works year round. Freshen up your look with seasonal accessories.

Asia Typek Take a cue from Susie Lau and layer silver with soft pastels.

Asia Typek Style a sleeveless blouse with shorts on days when it's too warm for much else.

Asia Typek Yes, you can wear leather for summer. Choose something loose and breezy to avoid overheating.

Asia Typek Give workwear a warm-weather spin by opting for lightweight but structured picks.

Asia Typek A T-shirt and trousers is a cool combo any time of year.

Asia Typek Add intrigue to a white shirtdress with a vest layered on top.

Asia Typek Cool cutouts can make a little summer leather or latex feel comfortable in the heat.

Asia Typek The finishing touch to a daytime look is a cool pair of sunglasses.

Asia Typek All white makes for a breezy summer look, as proven by Harper's Bazaar's Chrissy Rutherford in Lein Studio.

Asia Typek Contrast a sleek utility jumpsuit with a pair of statement shoes like these colorful boots.

Asia Typek Garage's fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson puts a playful twist on picnic print.

Asia Typek Long layers over sheer bottoms makes for a cool combination.

Asia Typek A crisp white tank and a statement bucket hat are a casual and on-trend duo likely in your closet already.

Asia Typek Animal prints are a fashion-insider favorite. Try styling a short dress with black boots for an edgy combo.

Asia Typek Don't be afraid to play with texture, especially in warm weather. Sheer fabrics styled with velvet or suede help to balance out traditionally cool-weather choices.

Asia Typek A maxi dress with sporty sandals is a simple styling combo that's refreshingly chic and easy.

Asia Typek To give suiting a summer spin, consider swapping heavy trousers for a pair of white jeans.

Asia Typek As another bold suiting alternative, try layering a sherbert-hued top with a contrasting — but equally bright — suit.

Asia Typek Polished pajamas are the pinnacle of breezy fashion.

Asia Typek To add instant polish to a minidress or pair of shorts, throw an oversized blazer on top.

Asia Typek There's something so pleasantly effortless about styling a simple tank with oversized trousers.

Asia Typek Neutrals get an instant boost when styled with a pop of summery orange.

Asia Typek Yes, you can dress up Bermuda shorts. See the look above for proof.

Asia Typek If you live in a climate where warmer temperatures tend to dip down at night, consider the cool styling trick of a long-sleeve shirt around the waist.

Asia Typek Sporty sneakers feel especially fresh when styled with a romantic puffy-sleeved top or jacket.

Asia Typek Want to embrace a summery breeze? Opt for a dress or jumpsuit with an open back.

Asia Typek To allow for a slightly more breathable look when wearing a button-down, leave the bottom half entirely undone, with just a few top buttons fastened.

Asia Typek If summer's full-on tie-dye trend feels too bold for you, simple bleached striping is a cool alternative.

Asia Typek When you're searching for a relaxed weekend look that still feels fashion-forward, trying styling a wrap top with relaxed jeans.

Asia Typek A Hawaiian shirt adds an instant punch of fun, even to an otherwise basic ensemble.

Asia Typek Fabrics like linen, tulle, and silk are ideal when you're trying to keep cool.

Asia Typek When you're stumped on what to wear, try pulling together an all-neutrals look in the same ivory tone.

Asia Typek Add a little extra sartorial intrigue to a simple ensemble with a chain belt slung low around the waist.

Asia Typek Ana Kraš makes Saks Pott's leopard pants feel instantly refreshed with the addition of a tie-dye dress layered on top.

Asia Typek Swap a standard flat sandal for one with a platform if you're looking for a way to instantly dress up your look.

Asia Typek If you want to keep the cool effect of a coat but fear overheating, try a vest iteration, sans sleeves.