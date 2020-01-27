In the midst of red carpet season sits a week of couture runways chock-full of elegant gowns worthy of their own time on the step and repeat. But, alas, a night like the Oscars can only accommodate so many attendees (and by that same token, so many dresses). So, if it came down to it, which of Spring 2020's best Haute Couture gowns would make the red carpet cut? Below find eight frontrunners.

There are the predictable picks — celebrity favorites from long-loved labels like Chanel and Armani Privé — but there are also the new guard gunning to inject a fresh sense of excitement into an evening of dressing that while glamorous, can also skew safe. One notable appearance is Schiarapelli, a house that's earned much fashion industry buzz of late thanks to newly-appointed artistic director Daniel Roseberry. Whether you plan to tune into the actual award ceremony this year, and no matter if you're cheering for Parasite or Little Women to nab the coveted title of Best Film, you'll at least want to give the red carpet a scan. The bet is on that at least one of these mesmerizing dresses will make its straight-off-the-runway appearance, but on exactly who remains to be seen.

Schiarapelli Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Courtesy Schiaparelli

The whimsical, highly embellished collection marks the second of newly appointed artistic director Daniel Roseberry. The elegant and eye-catching designs posses all the drama you'd desire for a major red carpet.

Chanel Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Designer Virginie Viard found inspiration for this season's collection in Coco Chanel's childhood time in a French orphanage. Though much of the collection was understated, and gowns were styled with loafers and socks, the strapless black style above was a sure favorite for a red carpet appearance.

Givenchy Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Courtesy Givenchy

Givenchy's dramatic high-volume design was cinched with a belt on the runway, but sans accessories would make for a daring look worthy of boundary-pushing celebs like Cate Blanchett or Tracee Ellis Ross.

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For his final runway show after an impressive 50-year career, Jean Paul Gaultier put on a whimsical fun-filled show. If any look presented had major star quality, it was the sheer number worn by Bella Hadid.

Valentino Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli is well known now for his expert ability to mix, match, and clash eye-catching colors and dramatic silhouettes. This gown's hood and dramatic bow detail are a knockout combination.

Dior Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For Spring 2020, Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri drew inspiration from greek goddess of old. A simple floaty silhouette in a modern hue seems like a safe bet for a red carpet appearance.

Armani Privé Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

For many years Armani Privé has been a favorite at the Oscars with stars including Naomi Watts, Penelope Cruz, and Nicole Kidman all choosing the designer for the occasion over the years. An elegant, embellished strapless silhouette is easy to imagine on any of this years' nominees.

Iris van Herpen Spring 2020 Haute Couture

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The futuristic, often non-traditional designs of van Herpen aren't necessarily typical A-list aesthetic, but over the years, risk-taking actors have gravitated towards the label's eye-catching looks. Joey King wore the designer to the 2020 Golden Globes, so it wouldn't be a stretch to spot the designer at the Oscars, too.