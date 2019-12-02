If you're looking to shop the best Cyber Monday deals online, there's really only one website worth visiting: Amazon, of course. From Saturday, November 28, through Monday, November 30, you can snag the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon across all categories — fashion, beauty, tech, travel, home — and they come with huge discounts. The only catch? The best products to buy on Cyber Monday tend to sell out quickly (including lightning deals!), so if you come across an item you love, you'll want to snag it while you still have the chance.

Now is the ideal time to get your holiday shopping done, as well as stock up on any household items you need to upgrade your daily routine. To help you have a stress-free digital shopping experience, The Zoe Report editors will be rounding up the best Cyber Monday deals from Amazon here. And be sure to keep checking back, because this article will be getting updated around the clock as more and more Cyber Monday deals go live.

30% Off This "Magic" Towel That Removes Makeup With Just Water The Original Makeup Eraser $20 $14 Amazon See On Amazon With just water and one swipe, this best-selling towel can easily remove a full face of makeup, including waterproof mascara and foundation. The best part? It's machine washable, so you can reuse it time and time again. Over 1,600 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a glowing, 4.6-star overall rating, with many comparing it to "magic."

41% Off Two Hotel-Quality Gel Pillows Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows (2-Pack) $39.99 $23.79 Amazon See On Amazon Nab these ultra-comfy, incredibly plush gel pillows for an impressive 41% off now. They come backed by more than 40,000 positive reviews so you can rest assured you're getting a quality set of pillows.

34% Off A Roomba Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum $379 $249 Amazon See On Amazon This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum takes all the work out of cleaning, and can even sync with your smart assistant so you can control it from anywhere in your home simply by using an app or the sound of your voice. It's also designed with multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-efficiency filter, making it a great buy for anyone with allergies or hard-to-clean pet messes. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and given it a rave, 4.4-star overall rating. Get it for 34% off while sales last. See all deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums.

50% Off The 23andMe Ancestry Testing Service 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service $199 $99 Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

40% Off The Fire Stick 4K With Alexa Technology Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $29.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

40% Off A Kindle Kindle $89.99 $59.99 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

30% Off The Ring Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell $99.99 $69.99 Amazon See On Amazon Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

40% Off This Ring Security Alarm Kit Ring Alarm 8-piece kit $249.99 $149.99 Amazon See On Amazon Now that you've got your Ring doorbell, consider picking up the Ring alarm kit as well. The set includes a base station and keypad as well as multiple contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, so you can create a fully functional DIY home security system. It's also Alexa-compatible, making this the perfect addition to your smart home.

24% Off This Car Holder For Your Phone LISEN Phone Holder For Cars $16.99 $12.99 Amazon See On Amazon This air vent phone holder keeps your device steady while you're driving, which is perfect for when you need to follow directions. It has six strong magnets that keep it firmly in place and it's compatible with most smartphones and even some tablets. This holder has more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star overall rating, and is being offered at 24% off for Black Friday.

42% Off The 4th Generation Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $49.99 $28.99 Amazon See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

53% Off The 3rd Generation Echo Dot Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $39.99 $18.99 Amazon See On Amazon For even less money, you can grab the third generation Echo Dot. With more than 750,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, this incredibly popular smart speaker can do virtually everything — stream music, make phone calls, set alarms, check the weather — using your voice. Get it for 53% off while supplies last.

39% Off A 57-Piece First Aid Kit First Aid Only First Aid Kit (57 Pieces) $21.41 $12.99 Amazon See On Amazon It's always a good idea to be prepared in case of an emergency, and this 57-piece first aid kit has you covered. The kit is OSHA compliant and includes enough bandages, antibiotic ointment, trauma pads, and more to treat up to 10 people. It boasts more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating and is offered at 39% off.

47% Off A Fan-Favorite Milk Frother Elementi Milk Frother $15.98 $8.47 Amazon See On Amazon More than 8,000 coffee drinkers have reviewed this milk frother with an overall rating of 4.5 stars, and it's on deep discount this Cyber Monday. The handheld frother whips up creamy foam for at-home cappuccinos and lattes in just 45 seconds, and you can use it for milkshakes and cocktails too.

37% Off iPhone and iPad Charging Cables Aioneus iPhone and iPad Charging Cables (4-Pack) $16.98 $10.70 Amazon See On Amazon These iPhone and iPad Lightning charging cables are made with ultra-durable aluminum alloy and braided nylon, and the bright colors mean you'll always be able to find one when you need it. The four-pack includes cables in four different lengths: 1.5-foot, 3-foot, 5-foot, and 6-foot. Get them on the cheap while they last.

60% Off Disposable Face Masks Vibeey Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) $16.95 $6.78 Amazon See On Amazon These disposable face masks offer three layers of protection, and the pleated design and nose wires help ensure a secure fit. They've earned more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, with buyers writing that they're "very comfortable" and "easy to breathe in." The set comes with 50 masks, so you won't run out anytime soon.

21% Off Memory Foam Slippers With 19,000+ Reviews ULTRAIDEAS Women's Memory Foam Slippers $25.71 $20.31 Amazon See On Amazon These high-density memory foam slippers have received 19,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating. The cozy slippers feature thick, treaded soles and plush fleece lining for maximum durability and comfort.

38% Off An Anker USB Charger With 6 Ports Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger $35.63 $22.09 Amazon See On Amazon This 6-port USB charger boasts an overall 5-star rating from over 2,600 shoppers. It's also super fast thanks to the combination of PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, which gives this a whopping 2.4 amps per port. It's compatible with most smartphone and tablet models, including Apple, Samsung, and LG products, and comes with an 18-month warranty.

42% Off A Smart Roomba iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum $687.93 $399 Amazon See On Amazon With powerful suction and Smart Map technology, this robot vacuum is easy to use and does a great job on even tough jobs like pet hair. It's compatible with Alexa for voice control, and the app lets you create custom schedules. It even recharges itself when it's running low on batteries.

63% Off A High-Powered Vitamin C Serum SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum $39.03 $14.44 Amazon See On Amazon Get your glow on with this potent serum packed with vitamins C and E, as well as antioxidant ferulic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid. More than 5,000 reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating. "Goodness, this product is amazing. It has slowly, but surely helped to fade my acne scars," one customer raved, later adding, "My face seems brighter. I have gotten so many compliments on my skin."

60% Off LED Lights With 16 Million Colors Maylit LED Strip Lights, 16.4 Feet $29.73 $11.89 Amazon See On Amazon Customize your room in a snap with these colorful LED lights you can control with the included remote or an app. Get 16 million colors to choose from and there's even a music mode that'll sync the lights to your tunes. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, customers have called them "awesome."

37% Off These Cult-Favorite Leggings With Pockets IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets $29.60 $18.65 Amazon See On Amazon With a high waist that won't roll down while you move, ever-handy pockets, and four-way stretch to keep things super comfortable, these yoga leggings have won over plenty of fans on Amazon. In fact, more than 31,000 reviews have given it a 4.6-star rating overall. Choose from a rainbow of colors as well as space dye options.

60% Off These Water-Resistant Wireless Earbuds Clarium Black Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones $29.73 $11.89 Amazon See On Amazon These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds pair quickly with your device and offer precise sound quality for listening to music, videos, or podcasts. They're rated IPX5 water-resistant, which means they'll hold up to sweat during a workout (but not swimming or submersion). They come with their own quick charging case, and the backing of thousands of reviewers who have tried these out and collectively given them a 4.4-star rating overall.

60% Off Disposable KN95 Disposable Face Masks KN95 Disposable Face Masks (5-Pack) $31.75 $12.70 Amazon See On Amazon Face masks are an everyday essential right now, so while you're shopping Cyber Monday deals, go ahead and add this five pack of KN95 disposable face masks to your cart while they are being offered at such a low price. With five soft layers of protection, stretchy, elastic ear loops, and an adjustable nose bridge, they are comfortable and reliable.

60% Off These AirPods Pro Cases ATUAT AirPods Pro Case $14.85 $5.94 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your AirPods charging case protected with this silicone cover that's garnered more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall. Made from durable silicone, it guards against dust, falls, and scratches, and the cutout means you can still charge.

52% Off Sony Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Sony Black Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $245.83 $118 Amazon See On Amazon With over 4,000 Amazon reviews, Sony's Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular headphones on the market today. They offer hands-free calling, a built-in microphone, and up to 30 hours of battery life. While normally a pair of high-quality headphones from a trusted brand like Sony would set you back quite a bit, on Cyber Monday they are seriously discounted if you act fast.

42% Off Sperry Rain Boots Sperry Top-Sider Women's Saltwater Rain Boot $118.21 $68.56 Amazon See On Amazon These popular Sperry Top-Sider rain boots are lined with micro-fleece to keep your feet warm and have a rubber sole with plenty of traction to ensure you have stable footing on slippery grounds. The nylon upper is flexible and soft, so it won't feel restricting around your calf, and they come in 21 different colors and styles. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these boots and the reviews are rave.

43% Off A Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum $298.23 $169.99 Amazon See On Amazon This cordless stick vacuum from Shark makes it easy to clean your house without getting tangled in cords. The built-in (and self-cleaning!) brush can quickly pick up pet hair, and the powerful suction will ensure your floors are spotless when you're done. It's even designed with anti-allergen technology that traps dust and dander, so your air will be cleaner, as well.

37% Off A Keurig Flavored Coffee Collection Pack Keurig Flavored Coffee Collection Variety Pack (40-Count) $25.38 $15.99 Amazon See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday essentials is a great idea on big sale days, and during Cyber Monday you can get a great deal on this variety pack of K-Cups if you act fast. This 40-pack includes a range of regular coffee pods in a bunch of fun flavors including hazelnut, raspberry chocolate lava, and cinnamon roll, all from a variety of coffee makers. Almost 29,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these K-Cups, and given it a collective 4.6-star rating.

35% Off Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Blades Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Women's Blades (8-Pack) $24.71 $16.06 Amazon See On Amazon This eight-pack of razor blades from Gillette is a must-buy for anyone with sensitive skin. Coated with a "lubrastrip," these blades are sharp but gentle, so they won't cause your legs or underarms to become irritated. They're even tested by dermatologists who give them the thumbs up for sensitive skin types.

81% Off This Electric Toothbrush With 8 Heads AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush With 8 Brush Heads $136.84 $26 Amazon See On Amazon With eight brush heads included in each package, this electric toothbrush set will have you covered for months to come, and with a 4.6-star rating after more than 21,000 reviews, customers have tried it and loved it. Plus, it's wireless, water-resistant, and each charge lasts 30 days.

38% Off A Bissell Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner $158.05 $97.99 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 8,400 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, customers love this vacuum for its powerful suction and brush roll that's great at trapping dirt and hair on both hard floors and carpets. The 27-foot cord gives you plenty of reach.

31% Off This Anker Wireless Charger Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand $18.99 $12.99 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're team iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Note, if you have a wirelessly charging device, this Anker charger will power it up safely and quickly. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 40,000 reviews, it's a popular choice to keep and give.

33% Off This Cordless BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, Cordless, 16V $59.69 $39.99 Amazon See On Amazon Don't let the size and the fact that it's cordless fool you: This BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum still cleans super well. "It has a lot of power for such a small unit," one customer raved, and with a 4.5-star rating after more than 35,000 reviews, lots of others seem to agree.

30% Off Gillette Venus Swirl Razor With 4 Blade Refills Gillette Venus Swirl Razor and 4 Blade Refills $22.94 $16.06 See On Amazon The Gillette Venus Swirl razor features a pivoting ball that contours to your body for a close shave, along with a micro-comb that guides hair toward the blades — so you never miss a spot. Plus, a moisture ribbon leaves skin hydrated and soothed. The razor comes with four refills, all at an affordable Cyber Monday-only price.

28% Off Gillette Fusion5 Razor & 4 Blade Refills Gillette Fusion5 Razor and 4 Blade Refills $16.47 $11.86 Amazon See on Amazon With over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, the Gillette Fusion5 is a fan-approved way to get a close, comfortable shave. The razor features five anti-friction blades and a lubrication strip to soothe skin. Plus, with four blade refills, you won't have to stock up again anytime soon.

57% Off This Biotin Supplement With 25,000+ 5-Star Ratings Sports Research Biotin Supplement (120 Count) $29.53 $12.70 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're already a biotin user or hoping to add it to your cabinet in 2021, this Sports Research biotin supplement is one of the highest-quality options you'll find on Amazon (just scan through the 25,000+ five-star ratings for proof). The non-GMO and certified vegan soft gels are delivered in cold-pressed coconut oil, and each of the 120 capsules in the bottle contains 10,000 micrograms of biotin to support hair growth, nails, and skin, too.

40% Off A Smart Body Composition Scale With 100,000+ Reviews RENPHO Smart Body Composition Scale $39.63 $23.78 Amazon See On Amazon This smart scale measures 13 body composition data points, like muscle mass and bone mass, so that stepping on the scale becomes a more insightful experience. It's compatible with many fitness trackers, and it's earned an astounding 104,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

27% Off These Stylish Blue-Light-Blocking Glasses WMAO Blue Light-Blocking Glasses $13.96 $10.19 Amazon See On Amazon The blue light coming from digital screens can cause eyestrain and headaches, while messing with your circadian rhythm, but these blue-light-blocking glasses shield your eyes while you type, scroll, watch videos, and play games. They have a cool, retro aesthetic, and you can get them for a low price on Cyber Monday.

31% Off An Organic Essential Oil Set With 6,000+ Reviews Cliganic Organic Essential Oil Set (Set of 8) $21.72 $14.99 Amazon See On Amazon This set of organic aromatherapy essential oils has received more than 6,700 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, and it makes for a fantastic gift for yourself or a loved one. It comes with eight popular essential oils, like lavender to de-stress and peppermint to help enhance mental focus.

46% Off These Scalp Massagers Cbium Pro Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) $11.78 $6.36 Amazon See On Amazon This two-pack of scalp massagers is an easy way to create salon-grade shampoo sessions at home. The flexible bristles stimulate circulation and help reduce tension, while the handles make them easy to use — even when your hands are wet.

50% Off A 128GB USB Flash Drive Sunany 128GB USB Flash Drive $36.58 $17.84 Amazon See On Amazon Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on electronic accessories at deep discounts, and this USB flash drive is a prime example. Boasting 4,800 reviews, the high-speed drive boasts 128 gigabytes of storage space, and reviewers report that it's "easy to use" and "transfers files fast."

45% Off A Magnetic Car Phone Mount Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder $10.80 $5.94 Amazon See On Amazon With this magnetic car mount from Trianium you can easily keep your phone visible while using GPS navigation. It's equipped with four powerful magnets to keep your phone in place, and the swiveling head allows you to find just the right angle. Get this phone mount for incredibly cheap while this Black Friday deal lasts.