There's no love greater than that between curly hair and co-wash formulas. Short for "conditioner wash," the best co-wash products add moisture and shine to curly, coily, and dry hair types, since you're quite literally treating your hair to a conditioning cleanser instead of first washing it with a shampoo. The end result is less work, requires less time, and can make your hair look better than ever if you were lacking moisture before — it's a good deal.

That said, you can't just waltz into your bathroom and begin lathering your hair up with conditioner and hope that'll do the trick. (Spoiler alert: It probably won't lather, either.) Co-wash formulas are created to remove things from your hair as well, such as the sweat left over from your last Zoom yoga class or the general pollution buildup that comes with living in the modern era.

It's a delicate balance, though achievable by the best formulas out there. Keep on scrolling to shop the eight products that fit the bill, and explore the best co-washes for every budget.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.