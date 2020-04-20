4/20 is about a lot more than tapping into your most chill self. It's also a day to celebrate and bask in the incredible beauty healing properties of cannabis. Whether it be through ingestible beauty, skincare, haircare, or anything in between, CBD has become a fixture in more than matters of mellowing out. And editors know better than anyone that the best CBD beauty products deserve just as much praise as the multi-function, mood-altering plant that's experienced in.... other ways.

From gummies and supplements that provide an easy rest, skin serums that completely eliminate inflammation, or rollerballs that aid in near-instant pain and ache relief, there's no limit to what the magic ingredient of the earth can do. However, with beauty brands far and wide tapping into the rapidly growing beauty trend, it can be difficult to weed — no pun intended — out those products that actually work.

That's why ahead, you can check out the products that six beauty editors are celebrating today that are more than gimmicks, do exactly as they promise, and have become the perfect additions to their extensive beauty and wellness routines.

Tiffany Dodson, Associate Market Editor, SELF Magazine

"At SELF, we know that CBD products are still largely unregulated, and often make claims that aren't backed by science," Dodson says. "But even with that understanding, I still really love using Uncle Bud’s CBD Hemp Extract Muscle Revive Roll-On after a tough workout when I'm dealing with muscle soreness. Although it’s technically coconut-scented, I honestly never smell a thing once it’s applied, which is a nice departure from the strong scents of muscle creams I’ve used in the past."

Rebecca Norris, Freelance

"I love Highline Wellness Night Gummies because they don’t leave behind the typical CBD aftertaste that many gummies do," Norris says. "They’re sweet like candy but more importantly than that, they’re effective. They’re mixed with melatonin and give me my best night’s sleep — especially during quarantine, at a time when my sleep pattern is all out of whack."

And when it comes to aches, Norris knows exactly what to turn to for relief. "I have chronic neck, shoulder, and collarbone pain and somehow, someway, when I take these Kaleidoscope Labs Soothe CBD Supplements of CBD, curcumin, and hyaluronic acid supplements, my inflammation subsides so that I can focus on the day at hand," she says.

Tanisha Pina, Beauty Editor, NYLON

"My experience with CBD in beauty has been pretty hit or miss, with most falling into the latter group," Pina says. "I think there's a lot of misinformation out there about the category, and I think a lot of that plays into marketing hype. I've tried a lot of great CBD creams, moisturizers, and oils that have all felt super luxe, but haven't been able to convince me that they work or offer anything different than a similar product without CBD. I was pleasantly surprised by the Herbivore Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil. While on the pricier side, it really gave me the results I was looking for in terms of my situationally irritated skin. After traveling — or an uptick in stress — my skin tends to be extremely dehydrated, itchy and red. I've found that this oil really calms my skin, regulating imbalances and flare ups. A little also goes a long way!"

Aimee Simeon, Beauty Writer, Refinery29

"When my mental stress begins to take a toll on me physically, this CBD For Live Lavender Oil Roll On always comes in clutch," Simeon says. "In addition to CBD, it has other relaxing oils like lavender and eucalyptus to soothe my aches and pains almost instantly. I use it everywhere, from my neck, back, and temples. Nowadays, when I need more chill than ever, I don’t make a move without using this first."

Janell Hickman, Freelance

"I've been using CBD topicals because my at-home workouts are harder than I thought," Hickman says. This body lotion from Lord Jones relieves my sore muscles tremendously. It's a serious game-changer."

And in aiding her dehydrated skin, Hickman turns to a rich face cream to offer some relief. "My skin has been weirdly dry," Hickman says. "It's surprising because I'm stuck in the house. So I've been using Beboe Therapies High-Potency CBD Face Cream. It's really rich but not heavy, so it doesn't leave my skin greasy and gross."

Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor, The Zoe Report

"Lately, it's been hard for me to fall asleep given, well, everything. I typically save these CBD and CBN (cannabinol, a non-intoxicating compound that occurs as cannabis ages) sublinguals by Kin Slips for long flights, but I've been relying on them more and more during particularly restless nights." [Editor's note: Kin Slips are largely available in California.]

"My eczema is triggered by stress, so the flare-ups are happening in abundance lately. A generous application of this serum helps quell the itching, and the botanical blend is so soothing."

"Even though I won't be wearing ~real~ shoes anytime soon, I still have to shout out this magical cream by Lord Jones. My feet are annoyingly flat, and any sort of heel is somewhat difficult to navigate. Applying the Stiletto Cream about 20 minutes before putting on my shoes helps dull some of that pain."

Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.