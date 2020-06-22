The Absolute Best Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale (& They're Up To 80% Off)

Starting Monday, June 22, Amazon is kicking off its biggest ever sale across all fashion categories. Appropriately coined Amazon Fashion's Big Style Sale, the week-long event will feature heavy reductions on pieces from The Shop by Shopbop and brands like Theory, Kate Spade, Puma, and more. Amazon's own private labels (including insider-favorites Goodthreads and Core10) will be participating, too.

Since there will be hundreds of pieces on sale, The Zoe Report has enlisted our team of editors to work 'round the clock and compile the best deals right here — all that's required on your end is an Amazon account. So keep checking back and hitting that refresh button.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

60% Off The Perfect Pair Of Classic White Sneakers Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Fashion Sneaker $120 $48 Amazon See on Amazon With summer approaching, it'd be wise to invest in a new pair of classic white sneakers to match with all your favorite looks. Featuring a sleek, slim silhouette, cushioned insoles, and textured outsoles for maximum grippability, these are made of 100% leather by Kenneth Cole, so you know they're high-quality. In fact, they'll probably last you quite a few summers.

40% Off These Cropped, High-Rise Leggings Meraki Women's Crop Yoga Legging $13 $8 Amazon See on Amazon Finding the perfect leggings at any price point isn't easy — so when you the perfect cropped leggings for just $8 (!!!), stocking up on several pairs isn't a bad idea. Made of a soft, cotton-modal fabric with plenty of added stretch, they fall right above the ankle and have a comfy, high-rise waistband. Available sizes: XS-XXL

78% Off This On-Trend Leopard Skirt Vitamin A Women's Lana Skirt $153 $34 Amazon See on Amazon A wrap-style silhouette and breathable linen construction set this midi skirt apart from the silky leopard skirts we've been seeing since last summer. It's still every bit as chic and versatile, though — wear it with a sun hat and bodysuit one day, then chunky booties and a faded band tee the next. Available sizes: S-L

60% Off This Soft Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Midnight Black, 2-Piece Set $300 $175 Amazon See on Amazon Samsonite luggage at 60% off? Enough said. In case you are interested in more details, though, this set comes with two pieces of expandable luggage (a carry-on and a larger suitcase) with 360-degree double-spinning wheels and tons of pockets. The carry-on even has a built-in USB port to charge your phone!

50% Off This Cropped Workout Top American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top $18 $8 Amazon See on Amazon American Apparel is known for making timeless, high-quality basics, and this high-neck crop top is no exception. The cotton fabric it's made with is substantial and super stretchy, giving it a comfy, supportive fit that's akin to a bralette. It's available in black, white, and heather gray — just don't be surprised if you wind up buying all three colors. Available sizes: XS-L

35% Off These Essential Summer Sandals Amazon Brand - 206 Collective Women's Fenna Sandal $25 $16 Amazon See on Amazon With summer approaching, you can never have too many pairs of basic (in a good way) sandals. At less than $20 each, it's worth stocking up on all four neutral colors in which these Fenna sandals come; That way, you'll have a pair to match with everything in your closet. Made of 100% leather, they're sold in black, white, cognac, and black with snakeskin.

35% Off This Versatile Fit & Flare Dress Lark & Ro Women's Three Quarter Sleeve V-Neck Fit and Flare Dress $39 $25 Amazon See on Amazon Every woman needs a classic fit-and-flare dress like this one; The playful silhouette is timeless, versatile, and looks amazing on literally everyone (you'll see!) Featuring a V-neckline and three-quarter sleeves, the dress is fitted through the bodice with a full, floaty skirt. Choose from 13 colors and prints, including pinstripes, florals, and a vibrant shade of cobalt. Available sizes: XS-XL

49% Off This Hard Samsonite Luggage Set Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Deep Blue, 2-Piece Set $262.49 $135 Amazon See on Amazon This hardside luggage set from Samsonite is being offered at an even bigger discount than the one above. It also comes with a carry-on and a larger suitcase, designed with the same quality spinner wheels, several pockets, and TSA locks, while expansion technology ensures you're always able to fit a little bit more.

35% Off This Cute, Knotted Crop Top Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Soft Pima Cotton Stretch Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt $19 $12 Amazon See on Amazon A cool twist detail adds striking visual interest to this otherwise simple cropped tee. Technically, it's designed to be workout top — but you'll appreciate the stretchy, breathable blend of pima cotton and modal it's made with beyond the gym or yoga studio, too. Choose from 10 colors. Available sizes: XS-3X

59% Off This Samsonite Carry-On With A Charging Port Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port, Jet Black, One Size $146 $60 Amazon See on Amazon One last piece of heavily discounted Samsonite luggage for your consideration. Perfect for business travelers or carry-on-only travelers, this spinner suitcase has just enough room to pack for a long weekend trip. Highlights include a USB port to charge your phone, spacious exterior pockets, and an interior padded pocket for your laptop.

35% Off The Most Comfortable Sleeveless Dress Daily Ritual Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 $19 Amazon See on Amazon You'll want to live in this sleeveless midi dress all summer long. Easy and breezy, it's cut in a relaxed silhouette, with a pretty bateau neckline and ventilation-boosting side slits. It's made with a soft, stretchy knit fabric that drapes beautifully and feels great against bare skin, and it comes in six colors — good luck narrowing it down to one. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35% Off These PUMA Bike Shorts CARE OF by PUMA Women's Cycling Shorts $25 $16 Amazon See on Amazon The bike shorts trend seems to be sticking, so you'd be wise to grab this versatile pair from PUMA just in time for summer. They're great for sporty athleisure looks, of course, but you can also wear them with a blazer and pointed-toe heels for an unexpected pairing that's totally of-the-moment. In addition to classic black, these also come in navy. Available sizes: XXS-3X

35% Off The Perfect LBD Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 $15 Amazon See on Amazon Soft and swingy, this easy jersey dress will be your go-to all summer long. Cut in a flared silhouette with long sleeves and a V-neckline, it's endlessly versatile and so comfortable, you might be tempted to sleep in it. It's made with soft, smooth jersey and comes in seven colors, including red, olive, and a pretty heathered purple. Over 120 shoppers gave it a glowing review. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35% Off This Two-Pack Of Crew Neck T-Shirts MERAKI Women's Standard Crew Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $22 $14 Amazon See on Amazon You can never have two many basic crewneck tees, and this affordable two-pack provides the ideal opportunity to stock up. Cut with a classic, slightly relaxed fit, they're made with a soft, substantial blend of cotton and modal, and are available in black and white, or a set with one of each. Available sizes: 0-18

35% Off A Two-Pack Of Stretchy Tanks MERAKI Women's Standard Sleeveless (2-Pack) $20 $13 Amazon See on Amazon Another affordable two-pack of basic wardrobe staples, these scoop neck tanks feel so much more expensive than they actually are. Like the tees listed above, they're made with a smooth 50-50 blend of cotton and modal, and come in either black or white and navy. Available sizes: S-XXL

35% Off This Short-Sleeved Turtleneck Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top $25 $16 Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this pullover top is its endless versatility. Soft and flowy, it's comfortable enough to lounge in, but tuck it into a high-waisted pencil skirt, and it's polished enough for work. Featuring breezy dolman sleeves and a slouchy mock neck, it comes in eight colors — and you probably need them all. With a solid 4.5-star overall Amazon rating, over 100 shoppers gave it a glowing positive review. Available sizes: XS-XXL

40% Off These Cool Patchy Leggings AURIQUE Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings $24 $15 Amazon See on Amazon Tonal color-blocking gives these workout leggings a special touch, while their stretchy seamless fabric ensures they'll fit like a second skin. In addition to the dusky blue style pictured above, they're available in three more monochromatic color schemes: blue-green, light gray, and a soft, rosy pink. Even with hundreds of reviews, they've managed to maintain a 4.5-star overall rating. Available sizes: S-XL

35% Off This Breezy Sleeveless Dress Daily Ritual Women's Rayon Spandex Wide Rib Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress $22 $14 Amazon See on Amazon The simple design makes this swingy sleeveless dress endlessly versatile. Dress it up with heels, dress it down with sneakers, or add some chunky platform sandals to give the look a bit more edge — no matter how you style it, you'll love how comfortable you feel. Made with a soft, wide-ribbed blend of viscose and elastane, it comes in fig, navy, and moss green, in addition to classic black. Available sizes: XS-XXL

53% Off These Cropped Denim Jeans Silver Jeans Co. Women's Suki Curvy Fit Mid Rise Capri $73 $35 Amazon See on Amazon If you're the type of person who'd live in jeans if you could, it's not a bad idea to invest in these denim capris from Silver Jeans Co. Made of premium cotton denim with the teeniest touch of stretch, they're every bit as versatile as the full-length versions, but their cropped length adds a carefree, summery vibe. Choose from three denim washes. Available sizes: 24-36

40% Off This Essential Black Basic Lark & Ro Women's Elbow-Sleeve Boat Neck Shirt $15 $9 Amazon See on Amazon Basic in the best way (and priced just under $10 for this sale), this boat neck top from Lark & Ro is a closet staple. You can wear it year round, it's great for layering (but looks perfectly chic on its own), and it literally goes with everything. It also comes in navy and gray, so you might want to stock up on all three. Available sizes: XS-XL

35% Off These Cool Color-Blocked Leggings AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Colour Block Sports Leggings $20 $13 Amazon See on Amazon Cool color blocking adds major style points to these sporty leggings by Aurique. A must for any athleisure lover, fans say they're super comfy and supportive, and love the smooth, stretchy performance fabric with which they're made. Plus, their retro-chic design comes in two other color schemes, so don't rule these out if you're not into the option pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XL

40% Off This Reversible Calvin Klein Sports Bra Calvin Klein Women's Medium Impact Reversible Sports Bra $34 $20 Amazon See on Amazon Because this Calvin Klein sports bra is reversible, you'll basically get two great bras for the (discounted!) price of one. Made of a stretchy, seamless fabric that wicks away moisture, the versatile bra is ideal for any low- or medium-impact workout. With an overall rating of 4.6 stars, it comes in 10 cute colors, each with Calvin Klein's iconic logo stamped on the band. Available sizes: XS-XL

35% Off These Core10 Leggings With Pockets Core 10 Women's High Waist Yoga Scallop Mesh Legging with Pockets $29 $19 Amazon See on Amazon Look closely, and you'll notice the feature that makes these yoga leggings so special: They have pockets. Better still, those pockets actually look cute — they're made of lightweight mesh, so they don't add extra bulk, and their sweet scalloped trim adds a subtly pretty touch. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch, they come in four colors: black, charcoal, berry, or soft gray. Available sizes: XS-3X

35% Off These Thermal Running Leggings AURIQUE Women's Thermal Running Sports Leggings $31 $20 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, these navy leggings are definitely stylish. What makes them special, though, are the thoughtful details, which include zippered side pockets, zips on the back of the ankles, and silver reflective strips to keep you visible in the dark. Available sizes: XS-XL

20% Off These Flowy Cropped Pants Meraki Women's Rib Cropped Pants $27 $22 Amazon See on Amazon Meet your new favorite pants: They're chic, they're stylish, and perhaps most importantly, they're office-appropriate, despite being as comfortable as sweats. Made of a ribbed fabric with a breezy cropped cut, they're sold in three colors: black, navy, and gray. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

20% Off This Cool Tie-Dye Tank Core 10 Women's Tri-Blend Mock Neck Workout Tank $17 $14 Amazon See on Amazon Though this is technically a workout tank, it's so cute that you'll definitely end up wearing it outside of the gym. The sleeveless, mock neck cut is stylish enough on its own, but it's also sold in several stylish prints (and solid colors) like camouflage and tie-dye. Available sizes: XS-XL

39% Off These Lucky Brand Skinny Jeans Lucky Brand Women's High Rise Bridgette Skinny Ankle Jean $90 $55 Amazon See on Amazon When Lucky Brand jeans are on sale for $55, you buy them. This pair has a high-rise waist, five-pocket styling, and comes in eight different washes of blue, black, and white denim. Some are cropped, some have rips, but what they all have in common is that they're super high-quality. Available sizes: 25W x 27L- 32W x 27L

32% Off This Gorgeous Lace Dress ASTR the label Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress $89 $60 Amazon See on Amazon This warm weather-perfect dress from ASTR The Label comes in so many gorgeous colors (19, to be precise): classic white and black, bold red and yellow, metallic rose gold, and pretty pastels in blue, purple, and pink. Get it before it sells out. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35% Off These White Lucky Jeans Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Ava Skinny Ankle Jean $69 $45 Amazon See on Amazon With summer approaching, it's time to pick up a new pair of white jeans. And for $45, you really can't do better than Lucky Brand's Ava skinny jeans. Don't love white? They also come in other colors and prints, including classic blue denim, camouflage, leopard, and pastel yellow. Available sizes: 25W x 27L-32W x 27L

22% Off These Cute Printed Leggings AURIQUE Women's High Waisted Sculpt Sports Leggings $22 $17 Amazon See on Amazon These incredibly stylish leggings are sold in four super cool prints: white and black marble, dark green snake, purple leopard, and blue floral (pictured). At just $14, it's certainly worth stocking up on more than one pair. Available sizes: XS-XL