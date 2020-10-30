Luxury means different things to different people, but across the board, it denotes a certain level of fancy, whether that has to do with the way a product looks, smells, or feels. The best luxury hand creams are fancy in all of those ways: they come in gorgeous, gift-worth packaging; they smell delicious; and they have non-sticky, non-greasy formulas that are made with high-quality ingredients that work hard to soothe and repair your hands.

Below are seven of the best luxury hand creams out there, including single tubes, big pump-top bottles, and multi-piece gift sets — so whether you're looking to pick up a skin-pampering present for yourself or someone else, you'll have all of your bases covered.

For best results, take a moment to massage the product into your skin; Not only will it help with absorption, but it's a simple way to promote relaxation, too. And don't forget to apply your hand cream every time you wash your hands to prevent dryness and cracking.

With those simple tips in mind, scroll on to shop some of the most luxurious hand creams on the market right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Cult Classic L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream $29 Amazon See on Amazon A perennial best-seller and longtime fan-favorite, L'Occitane's Shea Butter Hand Cream is one of the most consistently popular hand creams of all time — and it's super luxe. Thats thanks to its decadent, nourishing formula, which uses ingredients like shea butter, honey, coconut oil to soften and repair seriously dried out hands. Since this stuff is so rich, you only need a small dab to cover both your hands, so this tube will last you a while. And though it does form a protective layer over your skin to protect it from the elements, it doesn't feel sticky or greasy at all.

2. Best Smell Oribe Cote d'Azur Nourishing Hand Crème $22 Amazon See on Amazon For a while, luxury hair care brand Oribe only made hair products — but then people became so obsessed with their signature scent that they demanded more. These days, you can get everything from hand creams to perfumes that feature Oribe's iconic Côte d’Azur fragrance. Though scent is a very personal thing, it's hard to imagine anyone not salivating over this blend of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood, which will instant transport you to the glamorous location (during peak summer, of course) upon which the scent is based. On the moisturizing front, this hand cream does its job beautifully, thanks to ingredients like aloe, glycerin, shea butter, and sweet almond oil.

4. Best Splurge By Terry Baume De Rose Hand Cream Nourishing Soothing Hand Cream $50 Amazon See on Amazon Yes, by definition, all luxury hand creams are a bit splurge-y, but this one is extra extra. By Terry's Baume De Rose Hand Cream has a rich, velvety feel and a beautiful rose scent — even the lotion itself is pink (just like the pretty pastel bottle). Key ingredients in here include rose butter, rose blossom wax, rosehip oil, black rose extract, and pastel rose extract, which really give it a discernible, fresh rose scent. (You'll also find more traditional moisturizers in here like coconut oil and glycerin). This is a great gift for the beauty lover who already has everything else.

5. Best Gift Set AHAVA Naturally Silky Hands Mineral Hand Cream Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon AHAVA's hand creams are a bit more reasonably priced than most of the other luxury picks featured here, but they're no less decadent. Ingredients like soothing allantoin, the natural astringent witch hazel, and Dead Sea water, which is rich in over 20 essential minerals, work together to leave your hands (and cuticles) feeling smooth, soft, and repaired. This gift set contains three 1.3-ounce bottles in assorted scents: Sea-Kissed, Spring Blossom, and Cactus & Pink Pepper. Perfect if you're looking to stock your home, car, and purse.

6. Best K-Beauty Gift Set TONYMOLY I'm Hand Cream, Assorted 4-Pack $24 Amazon See on Amazon If you (or someone else) loves all thing Korean beauty, this TonyMoly hand cream set is a foolproof purchase. It comes with four small hand creams in various scents, including green tea, rose, avocado, and honey, all housed in TonyMoly's signature, super-cute packaging. Not only do they smell delicious, but the formulas are nice and lightweight, too.