When you have delicate skin, trying out even the simplest skin care products, like moisturizer, is a risky business. Your best bet is to avoid ingredients such as synthetic fragrance (essential oils can also be a gamble), high concentrations of potentially irritating acids, and anything else to which you have a known allergy. To help make things easy, you'll find six of of the best dermatologist-recommended face moisturizers for sensitive skin rounded up ahead. They all provide long-lasting hydration and skin-repairing benefits, but their gentle formulas shouldn't cause any unwanted reactions or flareups of conditions like eczema.

Using moisturizer consistently can help with your skin sensitivities, too, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Erum Ilyas tells Bustle. "Once our skin dries out and the barrier function it serves starts to break apart, our skin becomes inflamed and more sensitive to the environment," he explains.

One caveat: With sensitive skin in particular, do not put a new product on your face without doing a patch test first. Apply a small amount to your inner arm or wrist, wait at least 24 hours, and watch for any signs of a reaction (burning, itching, redness). If nothing shows up, go ahead and slather the product all over your face/body.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop six of the best best moisturizers for sensitive skin, as recommended by dermatologists.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

2. EltaMD Barrier Renewal Complex Face Moisturizer EltaMD Barrier Renewal Complex Face Moisturizer $52 Amazon See on Amazon Dr. MacGregor's other top pick, EltaMD Barrier Renewal Complex is another fragrance-free, ceramide-rich moisturizer that'll help keep your sensitive skin strong. Other key ingredients in here include hyaluronic acid, which draws moisture to the skin, anti-inflammatory niacinamide (a vitamin B3 derivative) to reduce irritation and promote a more even skin tone, and enzymes and antioxidants to encourage skin cell turnover, among other things. As its name suggests, Barrier Renewal Complex works to repair your skin barrier to ward off aggressors that can cause irritation and flareups, but it also helps create a softer, smoother, and generally clearer complexion.

3. Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Face Cream Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Face Cream $14 Amazon See on Amazon “This is marketed as baby care and every Stellatopia cream/balm by Mustela makes an awesome face moisturizer! I’m currently using the Mustela Stellatopia balm for extra dry skin after my weekly peels. I recommended getting the ones in a tube if you are dry; anything thin enough to go through a pump will not [offer] enough moisture.” — Dr. Jennifer MacGregor, M.D.

4. Avene Skin Recovery Cream Eau Thermale Avene Skin Recovery Cream $35 Amazon See on Amazon “What I love about [Avène Skin Recovery Cream] is that it moisturizes and helps repair [the] skin barrier without feeling heavy. It contains glycerin and shea butter for hydration and Parcerine — a proprietary ingredient which calms skin irritation and redness. In addition, it is fragrance- and paraben-free." — Dr. Robyn Gmyrek, M.D.