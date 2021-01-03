The 5 Best Faux Fur Throws
A soft, cozy throw can add warmth to a room and keep you comfy through late nights on the couch. The best faux fur throws, however, are so chic, that draping one on your furniture will immediately upgrade any space. Not only do they look (and feel) just as luxurious as the real thing, but they're also much more affordable and easier to care for than real fur, since many can be tossed in the washing machine.
As you start browsing, you'll come across a wealth of styles, colors, and sizes to choose from (for reference, a standard "throw" is considered to be 50 by 60 inches.) Some, in shades like deep Burgundy or forest green, are meant to pop, but others mimic the natural color gradations of wolf, mink, or chinchilla fur. These ethically minded blankets are made with short, sleek fibers that feel soft and smooth, as well as shaggy strands to give the throw a fluffy look and feel. Some feature a fleece or sherpa underside, which gives you more versatility in terms of texture, and also allows you to change up how it best complements your home decor.
Besides feeling and looking chic, one more quality that all of the best faux throws have in common is they've earned thousands of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Find your perfect blanket match by scrolling through all the plush, comfy throws below!
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
1. This Shaggy Throw That Could Easily Pass As Real Fur
This faux fur throw is plush, thick, and ultra soft. Its strands are brushed with black tips to add contrast and depth, and reviewers are consistently impressed with its craftsmanship. The reverse side is lined with faux suede and feels just as cozy. as the other. Since it’s made of polyester, the throw can be washed and dried in the machine, but for everyday maintenance, shaking it out and brushing the long fibers will keep it looking like new. It's earned more than 1,530 five-star ratings on Amazon, with several fans calling it the best blanket they’ve ever had.
- Available sizes: 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 70 inches
- Available colors: 5
2. This Cozy Option With A Plush Sherpa Underside
Smooth and sleek, the short fibers of this Connecticut Home Company throw are tie-dyed to create marble-like patterns that mimic those found on animal coats. The polyester blanket, which has a faux-sherpa lining in a matching tone, has amassed an average 4.7-star rating from more than than 6,500 Amazon reviewers, with plenty pointing out how extremely soft it is. As a bonus, the throw can be washed in the machine and tumble-dried, which makes for easy maintenance.
- Available sizes: 50 x 65 inches, 60 x 70 inches, 60 x 80 inches, 90 x 90 inches, 90 x 108 inches
- Available colors: 42
3. This Stylish Weighted Blanket That’s Made For Extra-Cold Nights
Weighted blankets can help relieve stress and improve sleep, and this one by Buzio offers extra comfort in the form of a plush texture. The oversized throw has a polyester fleece top that one reviewer described as “silky,” and a warm, faux-sherpa lining. This pick comes in 20 or 15 pounds, and experts typically recommend choosing one that's around 10% of your body weight, plus 1 or 2 pounds. The manufacturer suggests spot cleaning it when possible, as it may be too heavy for standard home washing machines.
- Available sizes: 48 x 72 inches (15 pounds), 60 x 80 inches (15 and 20 pounds)
- Available colors: 4
4. This Super-Soft Throw With A Cult-Like Following
Racking up an average 4.7-star rating from 13,000+ Amazon shoppers, this Chanasya throw is one of the most popular blankets on Amazon. “When I'm sitting snuggled up in it, I find myself petting it absentmindedly," commented one person. "That's how delightfully soft it is.” The blanket is made from microfiber polyester, with a fluffy faux-sherpa lining, and is washer- and dryer-friendly. For a similar style but with a ruched texture, check out the brand’s Royal faux fur throw.
- Available sizes: 50 x 65 inches, 60 x 70 inches, Twin, Queen/Full, King
- Available colors: 21
5. An Electric Faux-Fur Throw With Three Heat Settings
Some nights call for an extra snuggle factor, and this electric throw provides just that. Made from plush polyester that mimics the feel of real mink, it has a soft, faux-sherpa lining on one side. One reviewer described it as "the softest and warmest electric throw I have ever purchased!” The blanket has three heat settings, and if you get a little too relaxed, there's an automatic shut-off function that kicks in after two hours of use. Though it’s substantial, it can still be thrown in the washing machine.
- Available sizes: 50 x 70 inches
- Available colors: 7