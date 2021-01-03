A soft, cozy throw can add warmth to a room and keep you comfy through late nights on the couch. The best faux fur throws, however, are so chic, that draping one on your furniture will immediately upgrade any space. Not only do they look (and feel) just as luxurious as the real thing, but they're also much more affordable and easier to care for than real fur, since many can be tossed in the washing machine.

As you start browsing, you'll come across a wealth of styles, colors, and sizes to choose from (for reference, a standard "throw" is considered to be 50 by 60 inches.) Some, in shades like deep Burgundy or forest green, are meant to pop, but others mimic the natural color gradations of wolf, mink, or chinchilla fur. These ethically minded blankets are made with short, sleek fibers that feel soft and smooth, as well as shaggy strands to give the throw a fluffy look and feel. Some feature a fleece or sherpa underside, which gives you more versatility in terms of texture, and also allows you to change up how it best complements your home decor.

Besides feeling and looking chic, one more quality that all of the best faux throws have in common is they've earned thousands of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Find your perfect blanket match by scrolling through all the plush, comfy throws below!

1. This Shaggy Throw That Could Easily Pass As Real Fur Horimote Home Faux Fur Throw $47 Amazon See On Amazon This faux fur throw is plush, thick, and ultra soft. Its strands are brushed with black tips to add contrast and depth, and reviewers are consistently impressed with its craftsmanship. The reverse side is lined with faux suede and feels just as cozy. as the other. Since it’s made of polyester, the throw can be washed and dried in the machine, but for everyday maintenance, shaking it out and brushing the long fibers will keep it looking like new. It's earned more than 1,530 five-star ratings on Amazon, with several fans calling it the best blanket they’ve ever had. Available sizes: 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 70 inches

Available colors: 5

2. This Cozy Option With A Plush Sherpa Underside The Connecticut Home Company Faux Fur Reversible Throw $31 Amazon See On Amazon Smooth and sleek, the short fibers of this Connecticut Home Company throw are tie-dyed to create marble-like patterns that mimic those found on animal coats. The polyester blanket, which has a faux-sherpa lining in a matching tone, has amassed an average 4.7-star rating from more than than 6,500 Amazon reviewers, with plenty pointing out how extremely soft it is. As a bonus, the throw can be washed in the machine and tumble-dried, which makes for easy maintenance. Available sizes: 50 x 65 inches, 60 x 70 inches, 60 x 80 inches, 90 x 90 inches, 90 x 108 inches

Available colors: 42

4. This Super-Soft Throw With A Cult-Like Following Chanasya Faux Fur Throw $30 Amazon See On Amazon Racking up an average 4.7-star rating from 13,000+ Amazon shoppers, this Chanasya throw is one of the most popular blankets on Amazon. “When I'm sitting snuggled up in it, I find myself petting it absentmindedly," commented one person. "That's how delightfully soft it is.” The blanket is made from microfiber polyester, with a fluffy faux-sherpa lining, and is washer- and dryer-friendly. For a similar style but with a ruched texture, check out the brand’s Royal faux fur throw. Available sizes: 50 x 65 inches, 60 x 70 inches, Twin, Queen/Full, King

Available colors: 21