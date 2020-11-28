You’re likely aware that retinol does virtually everything you could ever want from a single skin-care ingredient, so there is no reason whatsoever why the skin south of your face can’t reap those benefits, too. The best retinol body lotions listed below are the ideal vehicle for blessing the rest of your body with this hero ingredient. Much like a face serum, these lotions contain other hardworking ingredients that bolster retinol’s effects, like chemical exfoliators, amino acids, collagen, and antioxidants. Of course, that’s all in addition to moisturizing your skin sans greasiness, stickiness, or heaviness.

Also like a retinol treatment for your face, these lotions, creams, and emulsions are best applied at night, as retinol can slightly increase your skin's photosensitivity. One more pro tip: Run any excess product over the backs of your hands — another oft-neglected area, yet equally worthy of your best skin care. (You can do this with all your other skin care products, as well.)

Ahead, the three best retinol body lotions you can get on Amazon — because your arms/legs/chest/boobs/butt (seriously, go for it) deserve to glow, too.

1. The Overall Best Paula’s Choice Skin-Smoothing Retinol Body Treatment $29 Amazon See On Amazon Effective, affordable, feels absolutely lovely: This pick from Paula's Choice ticks all the boxes relevant to a stellar body lotion (or any other skin care product, for that matter). In here, retinol teams up with some ace emollients to lock in moisture — like shea butter, glycerin, and panthenol — while a raft of plant-based oils provide even more nourishment, plus a massage-worthy slip. With consistent use, expect smooth, firm skin that looks totally clear and even.

2. Best Splurge Cosmedix A-Lift Overnight Vitamin A Body Treatment $90 Amazon See On Amazon As an intensive overnight treatment, this Cosmedix lotion contains higher concentrations of potent ingredients — hence that $90 price tag. But for skin care obsessives, that mix of ingredients is very exciting. In addition to two types of retinol, the formula contains bakuchiol, a plant extract that offers similar firming and clarifying benefits as retinol, but without the potentially irritating side effects. Then niacinamide brightens, malic acid gently exfoliates, and phospholipids bolster your skin’s moisture barrier for both immediate and long-term hydration — and that’s just scratching the surface. In short: You’re getting your money’s worth with this one.