The 15 Best Warm Socks On Amazon That Are Actually Cute

Finding warm socks isn't very hard, but finding warm socks that don't look childish or dowdy is a lot harder. No matter, though, because our editors did the work for you and dug up 15 pairs of the best warm socks on Amazon that are actually very cute. Some are simple, some are colorful, and some are downright festive, but what they all have in common is an under-$20 price tag.

Of course, warmth is the main goal here, so even though style is a major consideration, it's important to choose winter socks made of the right materials. Wool, cashmere, or synthetic performance fabrics tend to be the warmest, but you can certainly find warm winter socks made of cotton as well.

As for thickness/weight — the best option for you will depend on if you'll mostly be wearing your socks with shoes or around the house. Fuzzy, fleece-lined socks are certainly the coziest, but they're typically better suited to lounging at home. For wearing under your winter boots or with other shoes, go with socks that are medium to lightweight.

Ready to shop some of the best winter socks you'll want to show off? Then just keep reading.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Pair Of Thick, Wool-Blend Socks That Come In Lots Of Simple-Chic Designs Yoicy Super Thick Wool Socks (3-Pack) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Made of a blend of cotton, wool, spandex, and polyester, these thick winter socks have been awarded over 2,000 five-star ratings (and over 900 five-star reviews!) by satisfied shoppers on Amazon. Sold in packs of three or five, they come in both assorted solid colors and vibrant prints. Available assortments: 8

2. These Fleece-Lined Slipper Socks To Wear Around The House SDBING Warm Fuzzy Fleece-Lined Socks With Grippers $14 Amazon See On Amazon Slipper socks don't get much cozier than this: With a thick cable knit exterior and fuzzy, fleece-lined interior, these are bound to keep your toes extra toasty while lounging at home. To prevent you from slipping, they're designed with silica gel dots on the bottoms. Choose from over 25 colors, some of which are accented with contrasting stripes. Available colors: 27

3. A Four-Pack Of Vintage-Looking Socks Made With Warm Wool JOYCA Multicolor Socks (4-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon These warm, wool-blend socks have a colorful, vintage look that you'll love showing off. Choose from three, four, or five packs, which all cost less than $15 on Amazon. Available assortments: 16

4. These Cult-Favorite Socks From Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams Heathered Socks $17 Amazon See On Amazon Barefoot Dreams is known for their impossibly soft (and chic) loungewear and blankets — and yes, they make equally cozy socks as well. Impressively, they have a rare 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, with reviewers commenting things like, "These are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime," and "heaven on your feet." Fans also note that they make particularly good gifts. Available colors: 7

5. Five Pairs Of Warm, Shabby-Chic Socks For Under $12 Double Couple Crew Socks (5-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Get five pairs of cozy socks for just over $10 with this set from Double Couple. Made of wool, polyseter, and spandex, they're sold in both assorted neutral colors and fun, bold prints. Available assortments: 6

6. A Pair Of Real Cashmere Socks At An Unbelievable Price Mongolia Pure Cashmere Mid Calf Socks $15 Amazon See On Amazon Cashmere socks for under $20 may sound too good to be true — but incredibly, these are the real deal. (To be precise, these are made with 97% Mongolian cashmere, with 3% elastic to give them a little stretch.) Hand-sewn and totally seamless, they're the light-but-cozy socks you need this winter. Just note that they're hand wash only! Available colors: 7

7. These Plush, Fuzzy Socks From The Experts On All Things Cozy UGG Leda Cozy Socks $18 Amazon See On Amazon UGGs are the experts on all things cozy — so it makes sense that they make some of the comfiest, plushest socks out there. These Leda socks in particular are super cute and warm, with their simple look, fuzzy feel, and just-right height. These would also make a great gift! Available colors: 6

8. A Five-Pack Of Warm, Wool-Blend Socks In Lots Of Fun Prints Zando Knit Socks (5-Pack) $14 Amazon See On Amazon These wool blend socks come in lots of fun, winter-inspired patterns, plus some neutral colors and rustic, patchy prints as well. Choose from packs of four or five — all for just $12 on Amazon. Available assortments: 16

9. These Festive Slipper Socks Lined With Cozy, Fuzzy Fleece Tencoz Fuzzy Fleece Slipper Socks $10 Amazon See On Amazon With their Nordic-chic, fair isle print, these are the perfect slipper socks for winter. Not only do they look super cute, but they're lined with plush fleece, so they'll keep your feet so warm. Silicone grips on the soles will keep you secure on hardwood floors, too. Available colors: 2

10. Five Pairs Of Wool-Blend Socks With A Classic, Minimalist Look FYC Thick Soft Wool Socks (5-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon These chic wool-blend socks would fit right in cozied up around a fire in the British countryside. Sold in a pack of five, they come in other cute prints, too, like colorful fair isle and a pattern featuring reindeer. Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have awarded them a five-star review or rating! Available assortments: 8

11. These Over-The-Knee Socks Made Of A Thick, Cable Knit Material Muk Luks Knee High Cable Socks $15 Amazon See On Amazon The perfect extra layer if you tend to run cold, these over-the-knee socks will look so cute paired with a mini skirt and boots. Or, wear them underneath your sweats to stay extra cozy at home. Available colors: 4

12. The Best-Selling Socks With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews YSense Knit Socks (5-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a pack of five, these best-selling socks — they have over 6,000 glowing ratings/reviews on Amazon — come in colors, patterns, and prints to suit anyone's style, from cable knit and solids to fair isle and stripes. One reviewer wrote, "They kept our feet warm and toasty all day and night in 28 degree snowy weather. Not itchy or scratchy. Washed in regular machine and [laid] out to dry and they retained their shape. Highly recommend." Available colors: 14

13. These Winter-Friendly Knee Socks That Can Also Be Worn Slouchy WOWFOOT Knee Slouch Socks $10 Amazon See On Amazon These cotton socks are a bit lighter than most of the others on this list, but they're still nice and warm. You can wear them up to your knees or scrunched down — their ribbed texture will look super cute peeking out from your boots. Choose from eight versatile solid colors. Available colors: 8

14. The Ideal Socks For People Who Tend To Get Very Cold MOGGEI Over-Knee Fuzzy Socks (2-Pack) $15 Amazon See On Amazon Admittedly, these socks are kind of kitsch — but they're also super cute and lots of fun. Plus, you won't find a warmer sock out there, since they're plush and fuzzy, and go all the way up to your thighs. A perfect gift for the person who's always cold, even if that's you! Available assortments: 3