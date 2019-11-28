The Black Friday Fashion Deals Our Editors Can't Wait To Shop This Year

Come November, you can't open a website without a flashing pop-up window informing you of a can't miss sale. There are so many, it can be difficult to know which events are actually worth the attention. Rather than waste time combing through each and every one, the TZR team has scoured some of our favorite sales to make things easier. Though most of these editor-approved Black Friday deals don't actually begin until the day after Thanksgiving, there are a select few that start early to help you get an edge up on your shopping.

So, where to start? With cult brands like STAUD and Reformation offering major savings, now is the time to finally invest in that viral bag you've had your eye on or the wedding guest dress you've been waiting to buy. Sales are also a chance to introduce cool emerging brands into your wardrobe, and PH5 and Bevza are current editor favorites you can score at a discount. Regardless of what you're hoping to pick up this year, we've done the leg work in finding some of the best deals of the season so that you don't have to.

Continue on to see everything that TZR editors can't wait to get their hands on this Black Friday.