With three decades’ worth of experience working in Hollywood, Thandie Newton knows a thing or two about making a statement on the red carpet. Since she started her career in the ‘90s, the Westworld star has proven time and time again that she can rock a bold, feminine look with just the right amount of edge. Whether she’s attending an awards season, a formal gala, or making a media appearance during a press tour, if there’s one thing to take away from Thandie Newton’s most iconic looks, it’s that she loves a taste of drama.

Judging by any one of her many ensembles — and her appearances at fashion shows for designers like Louis Vuitton, Erdem, and Schiaparelli — it’s clear that the English 47-year-old actor has a natural love in fashion. Newton’s sartorial track record provides enough evidence to show that she’s not one to shy away from a fashion risk — and thanks to her keen eye for head-turning pieces, she’s become one to watch at every event she attends.

Whether she’s sporting a playful, retro-inspired look filled with color or she’s opting to wear something darker or more romantic, the star’s most notable looks give a full look at her personal style. Scroll down to see Newton’s best looks below.

1995 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the premiere of Jefferson In Paris, Newton wears a slip-style dress with beaded embellishments. She kept the rest of her ensemble simple with minimal accessories.

2001 Michael Crabtree - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Newton opted for a glittering gold gown for the 2001 BAFTA Film Awards. The actor let her dress take the focus of her ensemble with barely any jewelry simple sandals.

2004 Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images A few years later, Newton went for a more dramatic look featuring a strapless dress and an open back for the 2004 BAFTA Film Awards

2006 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Newton attended the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2006 wearing a romantic lilac gown. However, the look maintained a subtle touch of grunge with the black tulle embellishment.

2008 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actor wore a short, playful ruffled dress to the Premiere of Run Fatboy Run in Los Angeles in 2008.

2008 Joel Ryan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2008, Newton wore a form-fitting asymmetrical gown with a cool, sheer lace sleeve.

2010 Jo Hale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the after party to the launch of Louis Vuitton Bond Street, Newton wore a bright orange mini dress with metallic sequin embellishments.

2013 George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Newton made an appearance at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a short beaded mini dress by British designer Giles.

2013 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The British actor wore a vibrant floral print Erdem dress for an appearance at the Jimmy Choo & Esquire. Newton coordinated her accessories to her look with fuchsia shoes and a metallic gold clutch.

2015 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images At Mad Max: Fury Road premiere in Los Angeles, Newton wore a voluminous gown featuring a metallic bustier with a soft pale tulle skirt.

2016 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Newton made an appearance at the European Premiere of Creed wearing a graphic black and white dress — along with a pair of her favorite shoes, previously worn in 2010.

2016 David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, Newton went for a dark, sultry vibe in a silk and lace slip dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The actor leaned into the 1920s aesthetic with long layered necklaces.

2017 John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A year later, Newton attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party metallic silver sequin gown by Schiaparelli Couture, which had pops of neon pink to give it a modern look.

2017 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2017, Newton also attended the Met Gala — whose theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" wearing custom Monse gown.

2018 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images For the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of the Westworld, Newton wore a bold printed ensemble with metallic gold sandals.

2018 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images With her daughter, Nico Parker, the actor went to the European premiere of Dumbo wearing a statement-making dress by Mary Katrantzou.