Activewear brand Terez is no stranger to a bright pattern or a bold look, and its newest collab with celebrity trainer and choreographer Isaac Calpito, Terez x Isaac Boots, is no different. The bright pink flamed leggings would be *very* hard to miss whether you're wearing them to a socially distanced workout or just to run some errands.

The sporty brand was founded by Zara Terez Tisch with the intent of spreading joy through comfortable but functional clothing. The New York City-based brand has gained reputation for its fun-spirited active and loungewear. When she spotted the trainer-to-the-stars sporting Terez, the two connected and naturally hit it off with their matching up-beat energies — which fully translates into the duo's newest design.

The capri-length leggings are priced at $90 and covered in bright pink flames, inspired by Calpito's brand. Made of shiny sweat-wicking poly-Spandex blend, the compression fabric is not only smoothing but offers full movement for high energy workouts.

In one of Calpito's ever-popular InstaLive workouts, this time with Kelly Ripa, both he and the talk show host sported the leggings with black tanks and sneakers for a more subdued look.

In addition to his private training offerings from his company Torch'd, Calpito's vigorous Instagram Live workouts have benefitted a great cause: Every day at 11 a.m. EST, the fitness pro streams a free workout class and only requests to be paid in donations to No Kids Hungry. Since doing so he's doubled his original goal and hit more than $445,000.

