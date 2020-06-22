Tatcha’s Summer 2020 Sale Means 20% Off So Many Best-Sellers — Meghan Markle’s Favorite Exfoliator Included
The Japanese-inspired beauty brand, Tatcha, is doing pretty well for itself: It's beloved by over 1 million skincare-obsessed Instagram followers and raved about by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and Gemma Chan. And with all the hype (and results), it's no surprise the products run on the more expensive side. Luckily, Tatcha's summer sale is happening through June 25, and features tons of fan-favorite products at 20 percent off.
Though it's technically not a sitewide sale (there are some exclusions on things like skincare sets), there are plenty of best-sellers you can snag at discounted prices. Such as Meghan Markle's go-to exfoliator, The Rice Polish Classic (marked down from $65 to $52), which was touted by Markle in an Allure interview as a product she really loves: "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," she told the publication in 2014. But if exfoliation isn't your thing, you can peruse among cleansers, eye creams, and serums chock full of Tatcha signatures, like silk, Japanese-specific ingredients, and of course, the brand's Hadasei-3 Complex.
Since the site doesn't denote which items are offered as part of the sale, simply add one to your cart, apply the code "summer," and check to see if the price is reduced. Keep reading for seven highly rated items you can score on sale right now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Made of ground rice bran and papaya enzymes, this now-$52 exfoliator is so gentle it can be used everyday for smoother, brighter, and a more even skin tone. Plus, if it's a favorite of Meghan Markle's, then it must do some good.
Snag the brand's beloved The Water Cream for $54.40. The oil-free moisturizer instead uses water-burst technology that provides serious hydration, plus a skin-loving cocktail of Japanese Wild Rose, Japanese Leopard Lily, and 24-karat gold.
If the runny, oily nature of serums has kept you 30 feet away from them, The Serum Stick — now $38.40 — could be your answer. As a concentrated solid serum, it's made of 80 percent squalane and Japanese lemon balm to smooth fine lines and keep skin fresh throughout the day.
Breaching 1,500 reviews, this lightweight primer is a clear fan-favorite. Which can be chalked up to the brand's signature Hadasei-3 Complex and silk extract that make this primer hydrating, smoothing, and soft on skin. And it's only $41.60 right now.
Silk is a mainstay in the Tatcha lineup due to its lightweight hydrating properties, but this eye cream also harnesses the power of the Japanese White Peony to lock in moisture and provide a seal around the eye. Get it now for $48.
Stock up on the jumbo size (10-fluid ounces) of this makeup-remover-slash-cleanser while it's $60. The Japanese Camellia Oil, which has more oleic acid than olive oil, rids of makeup and impurities without leaving skin dry or stripped.