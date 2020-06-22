The Japanese-inspired beauty brand, Tatcha, is doing pretty well for itself: It's beloved by over 1 million skincare-obsessed Instagram followers and raved about by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and Gemma Chan. And with all the hype (and results), it's no surprise the products run on the more expensive side. Luckily, Tatcha's summer sale is happening through June 25, and features tons of fan-favorite products at 20 percent off.

Though it's technically not a sitewide sale (there are some exclusions on things like skincare sets), there are plenty of best-sellers you can snag at discounted prices. Such as Meghan Markle's go-to exfoliator, The Rice Polish Classic (marked down from $65 to $52), which was touted by Markle in an Allure interview as a product she really loves: "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation," she told the publication in 2014. But if exfoliation isn't your thing, you can peruse among cleansers, eye creams, and serums chock full of Tatcha signatures, like silk, Japanese-specific ingredients, and of course, the brand's Hadasei-3 Complex.

Since the site doesn't denote which items are offered as part of the sale, simply add one to your cart, apply the code "summer," and check to see if the price is reduced. Keep reading for seven highly rated items you can score on sale right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.