Tatcha's 2020 Labor Day Sale Just Started & Includes So Many Fan Favorites
A velvet-smooth makeup primer that instantly blurs skin. A tone-evening vitamin C serum that helps you glow from the inside out. A tinted eye cream, so you can treat the delicate area and get a head start on coverage. Tatcha's cult-famous skincare and makeup line has all of the above — and, better yet, each one is included in Tatcha's Labor Day sale. Which just started, by the way.
Touted as the Tatcha Late-Summer Surprise sale, the event kicked off on the beauty brand's website Sept. 3, and won't wrap up until Sept. 8. No promo code is necessary to shop the sale, which includes up to 25 percent off sale-exclusive value bundles as well as select additional products. And yes, before you click over to figure it out: The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer is included. Known for its celebrity fans — it's been used on Elisabeth Moss, Normani, and Salma Hayek, just to name a few stars — the travel-size version of the primer is marked down from $22 to $20.
That's far from the most budget-saving deal included in Tatcha's Labor Day sale, though. Keep reading on to shop eight of the 12 discounted products and duos from the limited-time sale, then visit the beauty brand's website to browse them all for yourself.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Who could say no to some of Tatcha's best-selling minis? Valued at $110, this set offers the Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish: Classic, The Water Cream, and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.
Regularly $48, this genius tinted eye treatment is available in three skin-brightening shades — and they're all on sale for $43 a pop.
Four value duos featuring Tatcha's The Essence are included in the sale. This one offers the hydrating Essence and the skin-plumping Silk Cream, a $215 value.
Opt for the Plump & Balance Duo, a $163 value, if you have oily skin. It offers The Essence and The Water Cream, which is formulated to help reign in excess oil throughout the day.
Valued at $163, this set is for those who simply want to upgrade their moisture routine. It offers The Essence and The Dewy Skin Cream, a straightforward hydrator with a rich, creamy texture.
Last but not least, this duo offers The Essence and the Violet-C Brightening Serum, valued at $183 but included in the sale for only $137.
Cult fave doesn't cover how much fans love this priming balm — just take a look at the 1,400 reviews on Tatcha's website. Try it while it's on sale for $20 from $22.