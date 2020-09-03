A velvet-smooth makeup primer that instantly blurs skin. A tone-evening vitamin C serum that helps you glow from the inside out. A tinted eye cream, so you can treat the delicate area and get a head start on coverage. Tatcha's cult-famous skincare and makeup line has all of the above — and, better yet, each one is included in Tatcha's Labor Day sale. Which just started, by the way.

Touted as the Tatcha Late-Summer Surprise sale, the event kicked off on the beauty brand's website Sept. 3, and won't wrap up until Sept. 8. No promo code is necessary to shop the sale, which includes up to 25 percent off sale-exclusive value bundles as well as select additional products. And yes, before you click over to figure it out: The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer is included. Known for its celebrity fans — it's been used on Elisabeth Moss, Normani, and Salma Hayek, just to name a few stars — the travel-size version of the primer is marked down from $22 to $20.

That's far from the most budget-saving deal included in Tatcha's Labor Day sale, though. Keep reading on to shop eight of the 12 discounted products and duos from the limited-time sale, then visit the beauty brand's website to browse them all for yourself.

