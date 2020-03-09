Water-resistant setting spray is nothing new. In fact, it's actually one of the key reasons beauty fans spritz on the stuff; as you probably know, setting sprays keep sweat, rain, or the occasional wayward splash of coffee from ruining your makeup. However, most waterproofing sprays are wrapped up in spritz bottles that don't exactly mist on — something Tarte's new Maracuja Miracle Mist Setting Spray set out to change.

Speaking of mist. Although the Maracuja Miracle Mist Setting Spray's design may look like your regular spray can, the $23 waterproof spray employs bag-on-valve technology sans aerosol. (You can also snag a TSA-friendly size of the non-aerosol spray for $12.) This means you'll be able to weightlessly and continuously apply the spray all over your finished makeup — or to refresh your skin — without worrying if it'll bead up on top of your foundation or cause your liner to smudge.

And yes, you might find yourself grabbing the setting spray even on days you skip makeup entirely. The new addition falls into the brand's Maracuja Collection, with the fan-favorite ingredient appearing in the spray's formula. You may know it best from Tarte's Maracuja Oil, though; its two-ingredient formula and 1,600 perfect reviews at Sephora are rather impressive.

Courtesy of Tarte

While the new setting spray obviously has a longer ingredient list than the $48 oil — it's formulated to set your makeup for up to 12 hours, after all — the Maracuja Miracle Mist Setting Spray still makes good use of the botanical. Papaya extract is layered on top of rose and cucumber water, as well, giving the refreshing mist an extra skincare kick.

Besides the new spray and the recently dropped Maracuja Glossy Lip Oil ($15), Tarte also added the Maracuja Tinted Hydrator ($29) to the collection. Available in 20 shades, the tinted moisturizer is a sheer and buildable alternative to Tarte's more full-coverage formulas. Nonetheless, it boasts an impressive 12-hour wear time, with or without setting spray.

Looking to add a waterproof spring to your beauty routine's step this season? You can shop Tarte's latest drops online at Tarte.com or on Sephora's website as of March 8, with launch dates at Ulta and in stores soon to come. Below, the brand-new Maracuja Miracle Mist Setting Spray.