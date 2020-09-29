It might be Tarte's 20th birthday, but the cruelty-free beauty brand is giving fans a gift, rather than the other way around. Or, to be more specific: multiple, extravagant gifts, spread over an entire week-long celebration. The Tarte Birthday Week sale began on Sept. 27, introducing a series of one-day-only sales on Tarte's website that'll run until Oct. 3.

Which means you'll have to pop over to Tarte's website each day to find out what is currently on sale — though if the past few days have been any sign of what's to come, it'll be worth it. Tarte offered concealers for 50 percent off on Sept. 27, lashes, liners, and lip products for half off on Sept. 28, and, on Sept. 29, is offering select palettes and cheek products for — you guessed it — 50 percent off for members of Tarte's rewards program.

If you haven't signed up for it, you'll still receive 30 percent off during the sale, too. Just make sure you pop in the promo code BDAY on the checkout page to score whichever deal you prefer.

Won't rest until you've unlocked the full 50 percent off discount? Understandable. To sign up for a Team Tarte membership, just navigate to the Rewards tab on the beauty brand's website and create an account. After that, you'll get any product included in the sale for 50 percent off, rather than the 30 percent for non-members.

Either way, it's a sale that Tarte super-fans should get on, stat. Below, everything The Zoe Report is shopping from the one-day-only event.

