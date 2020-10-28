The Zoe Report
Tarte's 2020 Custom Kit Sale Includes This Transfer-Proof Foundation

By Madge Maril
If you listen closely, you might just hear the sound of typing in the distance, as thousands of Tarte super fans descend upon the cruelty-free beauty brand's website. The Tarte 2020 Custom Kit Sale is back, a bi-annual sale that encourages shoppers to think like a makeup artist. Unveiled on Oct. 28, the one-day-only event offers the chance to buy six full-size Tarte products and a makeup bag for only $63, well below the typical retail price of $200 or more for that selection.

In the spirit of the kit theme, the sale includes options spread across seven categories, with a curated handful of Tarte products offered beneath each one. Foundation, Face, Eyes, Mascara, Lips, and "Skincare & Brushes" are all covered, with each custom kit shopper given the chance to pick one of seven makeup bags at the end. (Vegan shoppers take note; the brand includes which products are vegan-friendly on the Custom Kit Sale page, too.)

So, once you're wrapping up at checkout, you basically will have an entire new beauty routine to play with. Shop the limited-time Cusom Kit Sale by visiting the brand's website. Or, browse a few TZR favorites from each cosmetic category by scrolling down — including a transfer-proof foundation, hydrating concealer, and everyday eyeshadow palette.

Face Tape Foundation
$39
Tarte

The all-over sister of the mega-popular Shape Tape concealer, Face Tape Foundation is ready for whatever the world throws at you — including long days spent wearing a mask. It's waterproof, transfer-proof, and sweat-proof.

Hydrocealer Concealer
$25
Tarte

Try this lightweight concealer if you're over thicker, higher-coverage formulas. It might withstand water and sweat, but it also will move with your skin, so dark circles or spots will look naturally covered.

Tarteist PRO To Go Palette
$19
Tarte

Add this six-pan palette to your collection if you have yet to find your ideal nude and neutral set. The colors are so easy to wear, with a few pops of shimmer for when the mood strikes.

Maneater Mascara
$23
Tarte

Tarte's Maneater Mascara lives up to its name — delivering noticeable, dark results — while still caring for your lashes with a hint of jojoba.

Maracuja Juicy Lip
$19
Tarte

Swipe on the Maracuja Juicy Lip when you're hopping on a work Zoom, or wear it as a treatment beneath your mask. It has a balm-like texture that makes your lips feel extra smooth.

Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
$25
Tarte

Want to really, *really* make sure your makeup isn't budging? Invest in a good setting spray. This one from Tarte is vegan and boasts a 16-hour wear time.