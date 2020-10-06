Even as online skincare shopping increasingly becomes the new norm, you're going to notice the Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence right away. For one, the name is catchy — fitting right in with the popular beauty brand's quippy repertoire. (Good Genes, anyone?) Then, on top of that, there is the color. Pink Drink, Sunday Riley's very first essence and microbiome product is, well, pink.

But the texture is where the whole drink thing comes into play. The brand-new $48 resurfacing essence is as fluid as a glass of water — it can be spritzed onto your face right out of the spray bottle, or applied to your hands then patted on. However, expect much more than just the standard hydration boost; though Pink Drink does help achieve this by reinforcing your moisture barrier with ceramides, something that encourages healthy and hydrated skin down the road.

Instead, Pink Drink's main focus is on your microbiome, the good-for-you microorganisms that live on top of your skin. Fermented honey works to support these naturally occurring microflora, alongside chlorella, kelp, and sea water. Even better, this mix also offers the additional perk of warding off redness, an effect only enhanced by the tea-derived antioxidant EGCG.

Don't forget about the firming side of Pink Drink, though. The essence features two peptides — Acetyl Tetrapeptide-9 and Acetyl Tetrapeptide-11 — which work side by side to encourage firmer, smoother skin. Various botanical extracts, such as apricot and apple, enhance resurfacing, too.

Luckily, applying the essence requires much less studying than its powerful formula. To reap Pink Drink's multitude of benefits, simply spritz it on after you've cleansed and dried your skin. As the new first step in your skin treatment routine, Pink Drink can be applied morning or evening, and followed up with whichever type of moisturizer you prefer — serums, oils, and creams are all fair game.

Ready to let your skin sip on Sunday Riley's newest brew? Ahead, the new Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, available on the beauty brand's website and Sephora.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.