The Best Finds From Shopbop's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide Are Super Affordable

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Pretty soon your calendar will be filled with holiday party invites and other social commitments, leaving you with very little free time to search for gifts. But luckily, Shopbop's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide is making it easy for you to get a head start on your shopping this year. The E-tailer's curated assortment is filled with stylish present ideas that will help cross off just about everyone on your gifting list. And there are a slew of top-notch items up for grabs for under $100.

One of the style-set's favorite destinations for both trend-forward pieces and seasonal essentials, Shopbop just released its holiday edit and it does not disappoint. And while this time of year is notorious for being quite costly, you can score perfect presents for your loved ones without breaking the bank.

In the mix, you'll find everything from clothing and accessories to home décor, which means you shouldn't have any problem snagging the perfect gift for all the loved ones in your life. Whether your searching for something for your mom, best friend, or co-worker, TZR has rounded up a list of affordable items that are likely to earn you the title of best gift-giver this year.

Trendy Sweater

For the fashion lover in your life, consider gifting a trendy sweater that's as chic as it is cozy. With the crafty and animal-print trends not slowing down anytime soon, any one of the sweaters listed below is sure to be a home run.

Coin Pendants

Popular among the fashion-set, these coin pendants look like something you would have picked up on your travels. Anyone on your list will be pleasantly surprised when they find you've scoped out an eye-catching necklace that's also quite timeless.

Cozy Slippers

Taking the guesswork out of thoughtful gift-giving, slippers are the one thing your loved ones didn't know they needed. And if your mom has been dropping not-so-subtle hints for a new pair, treat her to one of these slip-on sets ahead.

Tech-Friendly Gloves

Anyone on your list will be very grateful to have these tech-friendly gloves when the cold weather really rolls in. Featuring textured thumbs and forefingers for easy texting, this wool-cashmere blend pairing are just as fashionable as they are functional.

Stylish Book

Whether you're shopping for an aspiring chef or someone who just loves to collect beautiful books to display in their home, Shopbop has an assortment of tomes that will make for an excellent present. Pro tip: Write a personal note inside to make this gift even more special for your loved one.

Pajamas

Ahead are sets of luxury pajamas at a wallet-friendly price point. And, if you're shopping for someone who likes style and comfort, you may have just found the ideal present for them.

Festive Candles

Really, who doesn't love a beautiful candle? With this selection you'll gift a range of scents in festive packaging that speaks for itself. Plus, after the candles have run their course, the recipient will have pretty glass holders to use as decor.

Statement Earrings

Give the gift of glitz and glamour with a pair of head-turning earrings. There's no doubt that whoever receives these will be sporting shimmering danglers well throughout the holiday season and into the new year.

Travel Case

A present that's both stylish and useful, these luxe travel cases are perfect for your jet-setting friend. They're sure to thank you for keeping them organized in style.

