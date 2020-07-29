Sephora's National Lipstick Day Sale Includes These Celeb-Approved Formulas
You might not have known when you woke up this morning that it was a holiday, but the beauty world's celebration is in full swing. Today is National Lipstick Day — and similar to a sequined dress for New Year's Eve, it wouldn't be complete without Sephora's National Lipstick Day sale. You better move fast, though: The one-day-only sale started at 12:01 a.m. PT on July 29 and will only run until 11:59 p.m. this evening.
That said, it does cover select lip products on Sephora.com, as well as in Sephora stores and Sephora inside JCPenney — if you do feel like venturing out into the world. But for those that'd rather online shop, keep on scrolling. There are 15 lip products in total marked down for Sephora's sale, and The Zoe Report narrowed our list of must-haves down to only six.
Naturally, this includes the Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick, a Lupita Nyong’o-approved lipstick formula. According to Vogue (and makeup artist Nick Barose), the actor and author wore the long-wearing lipstick while promoting her book Sulwe last fall, finished with a glossy top coat of L’Absolu Gloss. Whether you go for the sheeny finish or not, picking up the lipstick during Sephora's sale is a smart move — since the regularly $32 formula is marked down to a wallet-friendly $16.
And that's just one of the many lipsticks to add to your cart during the one-day event. Below, the six lipstick shades from Sephora's National Lipstick Day sale to snap up while you can.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Regularly $32, this celebrity-approved formula from Lancôme is on sale for just $16.
Clinique's moisturizing Chubby Stick is an icon for a reason. And now on sale for $9.25, you can stock up for the foreseeable future.
There has never been a better time to pick up the *exact* lipstick Lizzo wore to the 2020 Grammys — since it's on sale for $9.50.
On the hunt for your perfect, plush, non-drying lipstick? Give IT Cosmetics' creamy Pillow Lips a whirl while it's discounted to $12.
Becca's entire Ultimate Lipstick Love shade range — including all its undertone-complementing nudes — are discounted to $12 from $24 for the sale.