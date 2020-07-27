Makeup artist Scott Barnes doesn't mess around when it comes to getting that coveted glowy, dewy complexion — he is the man behind J.Lo's luminous looks, after all. So it makes sense that his namesake brand has the products needed to achieve the dewy skin of your dreams at home. Recently joining the family of glow-boosting products is part two of Scott Barnes' summer collection, which features all the palettes needed for achieving a radiant look for the rest of the season.

Helping summer go out with a bang, the new Soleil Bronzers and Shimmering Sand and Tequila Sunrise Mini Palettes are available on Scott Barnes' website starting July 27. The $55 bronzers provide a faux sunkissed complexion while the $25 eyeshadow palettes complete the line with a mix of matte and shimmer eyeshadows in summer-inspired colors.

Because the brand is already known for its glow-inducing glosses, eyeshadows, and body products, adding bronzer to the lineup is a natural next step, especially during summer. The new Soleil Bronzers come in two colors — Sicilian Sun and Bondi Beach — which makes color matching fairly simple. Sicilian Sun's deeper hue features "warmer deeper tones," while Bondi Beach's slightly lighter hue is made up of "paler golden tones."

But Scott Barnes didn't stop at bronzers for the brand's late summer launch — to round out the release, two new eyeshadow palettes were created that appeal to both au naturel fans and color enthusiasts. For minimalists, Shimmering Sand provides three pans of shimmer and two of matte in a neutral-friendly range of taupes, browns, and pinks.

Grabbing the attention of those who prefer a more chromatic eye, Tequila Sunrise also sits pretty with shimmer and matte finishes, but instead comes in a tropical mix of magenta, turquoise, yellow, orange, and light pink.

You can shop all four summery products from the new release, below.

